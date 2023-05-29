Dobbies Garden Centres begins recruitment of 120 staff at new NI store

The search for the best green fingers in Northern Ireland is on as a garden retailer begins recruiting 120 staff at its new flagship store.

Dobbies has started to fill a range of full and part-time positions at its new outlet at The Junction in Antrim ahead of the store’s official opening in October.

The firm is set to become one of the largest employers at the Retail and Leisure Park.

Regional manager David Gibson said “with the fit out now progressing well we are thrilled to begin the recruitment process”.

“We are looking for a range of skillsets to create the best possible store team, with experts in gardening, food, restaurant delivery and operations advertised now," he added.

“There will be further opportunities later in the year, once the management team is fully on board.

“It is hugely important that we are a good neighbour to the existing community in Antrim, at The Junction and surrounding areas.

"Our store at The Junction will not only be our biggest but will also our best and with recruitment now underway, we are one step closer to opening our doors to the public.”

Gardening experts will play a key role in the day to day running of the large horticultural department within the store.

A restaurant and coffee shop at the centre will open various roles, including for an assistant restaurant manager, kitchen assistant (cook) and restaurant team leader.

Dobbies is also on the hunt for food hall experts with competitive job packages on offer.

Operations experts and trading manager posts are among those available.

The company said it is committed to investing in the local communities where it operates and is working towards establishing partnerships with local schools and charities.