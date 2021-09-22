Edwin Poots announces £15.5m funding boost for farmers

The Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has announced that Northern Ireland’s farm businesses will receive an extra £15.5m in funding.

Speaking at a reception at the Balmoral show on Wednesday, Minister Poots said the extra cash for the Basic Payment Scheme would be paid out next month and amount to an extra £800 or 6.9% for each farming business.

“This will be a welcome boost and is vitally important given the ongoing increases in the cost of farm inputs,” he said.

This follows a previous increase of 4.3% in BPS payments last year worth £8m.

Mr Poots went on to claim that his recent Future Agricultural Policy Framework Portfolio was "the single most important agricultural policy development in the past 50 years”.

“We can be truly proud of what has been achieved in agri-food over the past 100 years. Today our produce can be found anywhere from Dungannon to Dubai, Fortnum and Mason to our newest pop up farm shop just around the corner. I want to build on that success and provide a solid foundation for the next 100 years of farming.”

Addressing tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol, he said he had made every effort to make the EU and UK government understand the impact on Northern Ireland farmers.

The DUP has claimed they are willing to crash the Stormont Executive within weeks unless the Northern Ireland protocol is scrapped, prompting fierce criticism from other parties.

Minister Poots said: “It is clearly evident that current arrangements are disrupting our normal trade processes, creating barriers to the free movement of goods, including plants, trees, cereal seeds, pets as well as breeding livestock within the UK, and placing unnecessary and unacceptable burdens on both my Department and businesses alike, and I can assure you that I have made every possible representation to ensure that UK and EU decision makers fully understand the consequences of the existing arrangements.”

On climate change, he said that “well-meaning but ill thought solutions" were threatening the viability of the agri-food industry.

Minister Poots is attempting to pass a climate change bill which would cut net carbon emissions by 82% in 2050.

This is in direct competition to another bill sponsored by Green Party leader Clare Bailey who has set a stricter target of zero emissions by 2045.

Minister Poots said: “To wipe out 30% of our manufacturing industry, our largest exports, a £5 billion industry employing over 100,000 people is lunacy. Farming with investment and support can continue to provide food for growing world demand in harmony with the environment.”

Looking to the future of farming, he said: “The industrial revolution played a huge part in our economic prosperity, the future is an evolution in green agriculture through innovation.

“As we have proven over the last 100 years, agriculture is adaptive and resilient to change. The next 100 years will be no different. My role is to encourage, even drive the agenda and support the next revolution.”