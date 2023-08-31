Every RHI claimant forced to repay subsidies could get their cash back after civil servants admit yet another blunder

High Court approves quashing of recoupment decision in test case after department abandons its defence at the last minute

Every RHI claimant forced to repay money because they were allegedly over-claiming the lucrative subsidies could be in line to get their money back after yet another costly blunder by the department which oversaw cash for ash.

A High Court hearing this morning confirmed that Stormont’s Department for the Economy (DfE) has admitted that its attempt to recoup money from one claimant was unlawful – and the nature of that case means there are now likely to be scores of similar cases.

When the scandal escalated to the point where it was threatening to topple Stormont in January 2017, the department attempted to assure the public that it was acting robustly and said that the more than 2,000 biomass boilers on the green energy scheme would be individually reviewed to weed out those abusing the subsidies.

The department then brought in a new head of its Energy Division, dramatically bolstered the number of officials working on the scheme, and assured the public that it had “learned the lessons” of its past mistakes.

What the department conceded today reveals that the errors central to RHI have continued – and now include another enormous bill for taxpayers.

Many of the honest RHI claimants who were not abusing the scheme claimed that the review process was unfairly attempting to reduce the bill to taxpayers by any means possible, ejecting from the scheme those who had made honest mistakes, or no mistakes at all.

Today the High Court approved a settlement between the department and one claimant, north Antrim poultry farmer Thomas Paul, from whom it had demanded repayment of £53,000 of past subsidies and then thrown out of the scheme.

He was represented in court by John Larkin, the man who was Attorney General at the time when the scandal erupted and one of Belfast’s most senior barristers.

The department spent considerable resources fighting the claim and it was listed for a two-day hearing in the High Court starting today. But just days before that hearing, DfE abandoned its defence and admitted it had broken the law.

With the department no longer contesting the case, this morning Mr Justice Humphreys issued an order which quashed the recoupment of money from Mr Paul.

The decision to contest the case will have increased legal costs, which the department has now accepted must be fully borne by taxpayers.

With Stormont’s budget already in the red, the case is expected to cost taxpayers about £200,000 in legal fees alone, and far more in the repayment of money to boiler owners.

The case turned on an error by civil servants who had signed an agreement with Ofgem, to which the department had outsourced administration of the scheme.

However, the agreement specifically excluded Ofgem from dealing with regulation 47 of the RHI legislation – the regulation which allowed the department to recoup money – yet the department had erroneously allowed Ofgem to demand repayment under that regulation.

It is unlikely that any civil servant responsible for the latest blunder will face any consequences.

Several of the civil servants responsible for elements of the RHI scandal were promoted and only one official was given a slap on the wrist.

By contrast, all boiler owners saw their payments slashed – regardless of whether they had been claiming modestly or exorbitantly. Northern Ireland now pays vastly less in renewable heat subsidies than anywhere else in the UK or Ireland, putting local companies at a commercial disadvantage.

Hundreds of millions of pounds of Treasury money available to Northern Ireland to encourage a move from fossil fuel heating to greener alternatives is being lost because Stormont has been unable to make up its mind on what to do after the RHI debacle.

Mr Paul has two poultry sheds in which he rears chickens for Moy Park. In common with many Moy Park suppliers – often at Moy Park’s urging – he switched from LPG heating to wood pellets in 2014.

When tariffs were slashed, his use of the boilers fell – and the department claimed this was evidence he had previously been overclaiming. His lawyer argued that was simplistic and mistaken. Instead, he argued, it showed that the farmer couldn’t afford to run the boilers for as long as before and had to find alternative heat sources.

The department meted out sanctions to 137 boilers at poultry houses alone.

Mr Paul was the lead claimant in six cases involving the same grounds for boilers being excluded from the scheme.

Solicitor Brian Moss of Worthingtons, who acted for Mr Paul, said that he had multiple other cases either before the court or ready to go.

He said that Mr Paul was “very pleased to have secured the overturning of the decision”.

The solicitor said: “The applicant does not deny that he reduced his use of his biomass boilers following the April 2017 NI RHI Scheme tariff cuts, but he is adamant that he did not have any other option, as the cut in the tariff was effectively an increase in the price of fuel, and therefore the applicant had to find other ways to maintain the required level of heat in his poultry houses.

“The applicant maintains that he has not been responsible for any wrongdoing and he remains determined for his name to be cleared.

“The resolution of this case has hinged on a significant legal issue. It is expected that the outcome of this case will affect many other cases where Ofgem has served a scheme participant with a notice of recoupment of periodic support payments paid under the scheme”.

The department – which initially set up the scheme with an unlimited ‘burn to earn’ subsidy before slashing the rate once the scandal emerged – has been approached for comment.