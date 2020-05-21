Funding 'lifeline' for NI beef and dairy sectors hailed by Poots

Extra funding for farm businesses struggling with the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland is a "lifeline", Stormont minister Edwin Poots has said.

The £25m boost for the beef and dairy sectors is the most generous made by any UK or EU administration for agriculture during the emergency, he added.

Mr Poots and First Minister Arlene Foster visited Hollowbridge Farm, near Hillsborough in Co Down, yesterday and said the official intervention reflected the deep and complex challenges the industry faced.

He said: "We know that with falling demand and prices for beef and dairy products, many farm businesses have been amongst the hardest hit, so the funding I have secured will certainly go some way towards helping the sectors.

"This will be a lifeline for many businesses and reflects the Executive's commitment to supporting the sectors."

The sector employs 100,000 people and has been badly affected by the shutdown of restaurants during the pandemic. The minister previously warned that a 10% contraction in agriculture represented the loss of 10,000 jobs.

He said the red meat industry had been hit because closure of restaurants meant less demand for higher-end cuts of meat. The milk industry had also suffered because people were not drinking milky coffees in cafes.

Yesterday, the minister added: "I have vowed to do all I can to support the agriculture industry during these very difficult times."