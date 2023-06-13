Inside the derelict out-houses Irish sheep farmers turned into innovative B&B
The Heenans were advised to knock down the 1840s buildings on their sheep and tillage farm and replace them with cubicles for cows, but they had something ‘more innovative’ in mind – and their self-catering accommodation business has gone from strength to strength
Tamara Fitzpatrick
Niall Heenan and his wife Inez saw an opportunity in the derelict 1840s stone buildings on their Tipperary farm that others thought they should knock and turned them into self-catering accommodation.