McDonald’s prices rose more in past year than in previous decade

Fast food giant boss tells event at Balmoral Show that it was left with no choice but to reluctantly pass on hikes to customers here

Enjoying the fair at the Balmoral Show

Trevor Lockhart of Fane Valley and McDonald's Beth Hart during the panel discussion

The panel at the Ulster Bank lunch at Balmoral Show included (from left) Nigel Walsh (Ulster Bank), Trevor Lockhart (Fane Valley), Beth Hart (McDonald's) and Cormac McKervey (Ulster Bank)

The price of a single cheeseburger increased for the first time in 14 years, rising from 99p to £1.19. — © Getty Images

A boss at McDonald’s says it has had to put its prices up more in the last year than the previous decade.

Beth Hart, who is from Lurgan, is now vice-president of supply chain and brand trust at the fast food giant.

She was speaking during a panel discussion at the Balmoral Show.

McDonald’s employs more than 3,000 staff across its 35 local franchises.

Ms Hart said the increases had been introduced reluctantly as the franchisees tended to be small business owners who were sensitive to price inflation.

She said: “We have put our prices up this year more than in the last 10 years.

“Customers have deep expectations of affordability; they want to get two adult meals and two children’s meals every pay day when they might treat their family to a drive thru.

“To have put our prices up is an indication of the pressure absolutely everybody is under at the moment.”

Ms Hart added that even a firm as huge as McDonald’s had to innovate to stay competitive.

It now offers 11 different ways to order, including drive thru and click and collect, as well as McDelivery, which did not exist five years ago and is now worth £1.7bn.

She praised local suppliers such as Huhtamaki (packaging) and Kerry Group (cheese).

“It’s a phenomenal achievement to maintain a supply agreement with us,” she added.

Price increases since March have included its coffee, which went from 99p to £1.19; mayo chicken (99p to £1.19); bacon mayo chicken (£1.59 to £1.79), and bacon double cheeseburger (£2.49 to £2.69).

Last July its classic single cheeseburger went up in price for the first time in 14 years, from 99p to £1.19.

Sheep shearing at Balmoral

Meanwhile, Trevor Lockhart, managing director of Fane Valley, said the co-op was forced to pass on price increases to farm customers and consumers of up to one-third.

He explained: “It was a hugely volatile period, more than most people can remember.

“And it’s not over yet, but hopefully we’re heading in the right direction.”

The agri industry had faced soaring costs in core areas like feed, fertiliser and fuel.

“Through the course of 2022 we were passing on price increases of 30% to 33%, and that’s carried us to now,” he added.

“However, some of those costs have begun to ease.”

He told the panel discussion Fane Valley had taken drastic action during the pandemic.

Mr Lockhart said development projects had taken a back seat to protect its core business “and we had the two best years yet and got more things right than wrong”.

Cormac McKervey of Ulster Bank, sponsors of yesterday’s event, said farmers had enjoyed a good year.

Milk prices had reached “unprecedented highs” before falling back recently, and beef had also gone up.

However, pig prices had endured a “shockingly bad year”, with producers “haemorrhaging money”.