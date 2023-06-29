NI farming’s £75m livestock system blasted as delays and cost increases continue

Aimed at revolutionising the livestock industry, NIFAIS is a state-of-the-art record system covering animal movement and health

A new records system for Northern Ireland’s livestock industry is running years behind schedule and millions of pounds over budget.

The Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS) is so delayed that, when it finally is up and running next year, it will be into the final 12 months of its contract.

A highly critical report blasts the £75m project — overseen by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) — as poor value for money.

Some of the delays to modernising a system critical to our farming industry were caused when the supplier overseeing the work outsourced its software development to India, where staff, who were poorly briefed, struggled with the complexities of DAERA’s processes.

At one point, with £25m already spent, the scheme was considered to have failed — before being put back on track at a further cost of £50m.

In the meantime, the old system is continuing to operate 16 years after its expiry date, at an annual cost of £500,000.

The Northern Ireland Audit Office said the cost to the taxpayer is “considerable”.

Comptroller and Auditor General Dorinnia Carville said: “The lessons emerging from this report have relevance to many other public sector projects.

“Appropriate governance, and having the right skills and experience in place from the outset, are vital to ensuring risks at both the procurement and development stage can be quickly identified and managed.

“In the case of the NIFAIS project, not having a modern system in place has resulted in benefits for stakeholders not being realised, and staff time not being spent on other departmental work, representing poor value for money for taxpayers.”

Aimed at revolutionising the livestock industry, NIFAIS is a state-of-the-art record system covering animal movement and health.

It replaces the existing Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS), which dates back to 1997.

The existing system holds records for farmed species of cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry, goats and horses, as well as details of registered establishments and operators within the livestock industry in NI.

The department and the agricultural industry are heavily reliant on APHIS to provide evidence of compliance with legislation for local agri-food businesses covering matters such as disease-control programmes, the Farm Quality Assurance Scheme, cross-inspection information and post-mortem data from meat plants.

APHIS has been operating beyond its contract tenure, since 2008, and cannot be switched off until NIFAIS is complete. The contract has overrun its terms by 16 years, with the department reliant on a technology platform that is more than 20 years old.

Auditors warned that the outdated technology places the department’s operations at greater risk and significantly reduces its business efficiency.

The need for a replacement was recognised many years ago, today’s report states.

The department awarded the contract for developing the system in 2016, based on a nine-year term that included an initial three years to build the system.

It was due to go live in December 2018 but will not be ready until 2024 — more than five years behind schedule and with less than a year of the contract remaining, although there are options to extend it by up to six years.

The shocking delays included a procurement process that was not completed until 2016, eight years after the APHIS contract expired.

The winning bidder was the company that built APHIS, but it struggled to deliver the software.

By early 2019, a review warned that “successful delivery […] appears to be unachievable without a change of approach”.

At one point the supplier was taken over by a larger company and in 2017 it ‘off-shored’ much of the NIFAIS software development to India.

The new team was not adequately briefed and struggled to understand the complexities of the department’s business processes and, consequently, the coding supplied was not fit for purpose.

Appropriately skilled people were not appointed to the project full-time.

The senior responsible officer and project director were senior staff in Veterinary Services, tasked with delivering a multimillion-pound project in addition to their day-to-day duties.

In 2020, DAERA effectively started again, negotiating a revised delivery plan with the supplier and a target date of October 2024 for it to be operational.

The department calculated ‘sunk’ costs of £25m were incurred before the project was turned around, with the cash unlikely to be recovered.

Today’s report states: “The cost to the taxpayer is considerable.

“At the point the project was considered to have failed, the department calculated its costs at £25.2m.

“It estimated that a further £50m was needed to complete the project — a total project cost of £75m.

“The revised total included £11m of projected costs for a potential five-year contract extension period, not covered by original business case.”

Final costs are expected to be 10% higher than originally planned.

The department will have less than one year of a fully operation system versus the seven years expected.

DAERA said it was “currently considering” the report.