Poultry processing giant Moy Park tops the NI sales figures with £1.6bn turnover

The group behind poultry processor Moy Park has reported a 4% increase in turnover to £1.6bn - the highest sales figure for any NI business.

Pre-tax profits at the Craigavon-based business, which has been part of US giant Pilgrim's Pride since 2017, also soared by 13% from £43.9m to £49.7m last year.

Moy Park Europe (Holdings) annual report said its workforce is now 10,307 across 12 processing facilities in NI, England, France and the Netherlands - an increase of 2%.

There are 6,239 staff in NI in Ballymena, Craigavon and Dungannon, headed by Chris Kirke.

As well as providing chicken and turkey products to retailers and catering customers, Moy Park has also developed its convenience food lines.

The company report said that the takeover by Pilgrim's Pride - the second-biggest poultry processor in the world - had "offered great opportunities to the company". But the group also said that Brexit brought a number of challenges.

"The group has access to a global supply chain and expertise to meet such challenges," said the report. "The group put in place a Brexit steering committee following the EU referendum result which is focused on positioning the group for the eventual outcome. The group is focused predominantly on domestic markets which will help reduce any such impact."

During the year the company also announced it was suspending production at its north Antrim hatchery, and stopping the slaughter of live birds in Ballymena until January 2020.