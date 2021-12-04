Six cases of Avian flu in wild birds reported in Northern Ireland

Avian flu has now been discovered in a turkey flock in Monaghan

Avian flu has been detected in six wild birds found in Belfast and the surrounding area.

As reported by the BBC, the birds were found at Belfast Waterworks, the Harbour Estate in Belfast and at Monlough Lake close to Carryduff.

This has been confirmed by the Department for the Environment who said the tests had been carried out and proven positive.

The latest cases follow the culls of two separate flocks in Northern Ireland suspected of having bird flu.

This included 27,000 ducks being culled after a suspected case in a commercial flock in Co Tyrone as well as 30 birds owned by a hobby keeper in Broughshane, Co Antrim.

The public have been advised that there is little risk to human life, but that anyone that finds a dead wild bird should report it to the Department’s helpline on 0300 200 7840.

Often fatal to birds to contract the disease, the H521 strain of avian influenza has been confirmed in over 180 confirmed cases of wild birds across Great Britain.

In the Irish Republic, a total of 50 cases in wild birds has been confirmed in eight different locations.