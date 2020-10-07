Watch: Firefighters battle large blaze at Northern Ireland egg factory after 'accidental ignition'

Firefighters battled a large blaze at an egg factory in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh on Wednesday.

Footage of large plumes of thick black smoke emerging from the Ready Egg's Factory on Crom Road were posted on social media.

A NIFRS spokesperson said firefighters attended a fire at a large derelict shed at an industrial food factory on Crom Road in Lisnaksea.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 10.58am.

A total of 10 fire appliances attended the scene, including a high volume pumping appliance, two aerial appliances and a water tanker.

Firefighters used three jets to extinguish the fire and the incident was dealt with by 7.35pm.

"The cause of the fire is accidental ignition," the spokesperson confirmed.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the fire was a massive shock to the company and its employees.

"Thankfully there have been no reports of injury and my thoughts are with the company owners, who will clearly be distressed at this incident," the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said.

"Furthermore, I pay tribute to the emergency services tackling this blaze."

On Wednesday afternoon, a Ready Egg Products spokesperson said: "Today there was a fire in our empty henhouses on our Lisnaskea site. All staff were evacuated swiftly to safety.

" Due to the efforts of the NIFRS the main production facility was not affected, and production has now recommenced.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the NIFRS and the British Red Cross.

" We would also like to thank two local businesses - the Cherrytree Bakery for providing lunch for 100 people on short notice, and to Courtneys Mace who delivered drinks to us, and for all messages of support we have received from the local community, we really appreciate it."