AIB in ‘landmark’ deal for loan book from Ulster Bank

AIB has agreed to buy €4.2bn (£3.6bn) of Ulster Bank’s performing corporate and commercial loans in the Republic of Ireland.

It follows an announcement from Ulster Bank in February that it was withdrawing from the market in the Republic of Ireland market.

Ulster Bank’s operation in Northern Ireland is unaffected.

The previously announced non-binding Memorandum of Understanding between Ulster Bank’s parent NatWest Group and AIB has now moved to a legally binding agreement, according to a statement from AIB and Ulster Bank on Monday.

This agreement is for the sale of around €4.2bn portfolio of performing commercial lending, plus up to €2.8bn (£2.4bn) of undrawn exposures.

The exact size of the portfolio and amount payable will depend on movements in the portfolio up to completion of the deal.

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals, after which, AIB intends to migrate the loan book on a phased basis over a period of 12-18 months.

The deal is expected to be accretive to AIB earnings in 2023.

Based on the current portfolio size and following full loan migration, AIB expects customer loan net interest income of around €100m, as well as some related fee income per year.

Increased operational costs as a result of the transaction are expected to be around €30m (£25.7m) a year, according to AIB. AIB said it remains well-capitalised compared to its minimum regulatory requirements.

Approximately 280 employees who are directly involved in the servicing of the loan book will transfer to AIB under the Transfer of Undertakings legislation.

AIB CEO, Colin Hunt, said the “landmark” deal underpinned its ambitious growth plans and would position it to support economic recovery post-pandemic.

Meanwhile, Irish lender Permanent TSB (PTSB) has been linked to a deal for some of Ulster Bank’s other loans, such as small business and consumer loans, and non-tracker mortgages.

It’s also been tipped to acquire part of Ulster Bank’s branch network in the Republic. But reports at the weekend suggested Ulster Bank parent NatWest Group could take what the Irish Times described as a “sizeable minority stake” in PTSB as part of a deal. However, the lenders’ would not comment.

PTSB said in February that it was in talks to buy some Ulster Bank assets and liabilities after NatWest announced it was winding down its Ulster Bank operations in the Republic.