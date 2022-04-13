Almost 40% of £100 voucher scheme total spent on stores which remained open during lockdowns

Close to 40% of the near £140m spent on the High Street voucher scheme went to businesses not required to shut their doors during the first pandemic lockdowns in 2020, an analysis published by the Department for the Economy (DfE) has revealed.

Of the £136.5m total spend, approximately £50m, or 37%, was spent on stores that remained open through the lockdowns, including supermarkets, local food stores and off-licences, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency reported in its analysis.

Everyone aged 18 and over was invited to apply for the £100 Spend Local card following its launch in late September last year.

The total number of transactions was 3,713,609 with an £97.94 on average used on the activated cards.

Sunday, November 14, just over two weeks before the deadline for most people to use their cards, was the busiest day with 104,477 transactions and £4m spent.

Of the £136.5m spent, £84.9m, or 62%, was spent in businesses required by regulations to close during 2020.

One sector — retail, wholesale and vehicle services — dominated spend at £118m followed by £10m on accommodation and food services.

Nearly all (96%) of the £84.9m spent in businesses required to close during 2020 was accounted for by businesses in retail (£68m), accommodation and food services (£10m) and other service activities (£4m).

The analysis, therefore, reveals that £50m was spent on those businesses who remained open throughout the pandemic, almost all under the retail banner.

According to the analysis, the Belfast City Council area accounted for 20% of the total spend, or £27.6m. Of that, £11m, or just over 8%, was spent in the city centre.

The DfE also published the results of a survey of citizens, one carried out prior to the September 27 launch and one during its operation through to near the end of November.

According to the survey carried out after its launch, two thirds said they intend to spend or have spent all or most of the £100 in small local businesses.

Over a fifth, 22%, said they intend to spend or have spent some in small local businesses and some in large multinational companies, whilst just over a tenth, 11%, said they intend to spend or have spent all or most of it in large multinational companies.

Over two fifths, 44%, said they intended to spend or had spent all of the £100 on items they would have bought anyway.

Just over a fifth said they intended to spend or had spent on items they would not have bought absent the scheme.

The majority, 70%, indicated the money “freed up” other parts of their budget.

Of those, over a third, 36%, said they intended to spend or had spent on items they would not have bought absent the scheme while 27% said it would go to pay bills or reduce debt.