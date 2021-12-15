Amazon opens Portadown delivery station in time for Christmas

Chloe Wilson, an employee at Amazon in Portadown. Photo: Aaron McCracken

Online retail giant Amazon has announced the opening of its latest delivery station in Northern Ireland ahead of the Christmas shopping rush.

The 7,000 sq m building at Mahon Industrial Estate in Portadown has brought 20 new permanent jobs which Amazon said offered competitive pay and comprehensive benefits.

Amazon said the use of delivery stations help speed up deliveries to customers.

Packages are shipped to a delivery station from nearby Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

Amazon said the opening was also bringing new driver opportunities for delivery partners, with independent contractors able to create their own schedule to deliver for Amazon Flex.

The company already has a delivery station in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

James O’Rawe, Amazon Portadown delivery station manager, said: “We’re excited to open the doors to our new delivery station in Portadown, just in time for our first Christmas.

"The team at Amazon in Portadown is ready to deliver for our customers ahead of a great festive shopping season, while also creating local job opportunities across a wide range of disciplines in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Amazon said staff pay starts at £10 or £11.10 per hour depending on location.

Benefits include private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount, as well as a company pension plan.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced it would be creating 500 jobs at its first warehouse in the Republic.

It said it is setting up the fulfilment centre in Dublin to meet customer demand. The 630,000 sq ft facility is due to open at the Baldonnell Business Park next spring, in 2022.

It said the site would provide faster deliveries for customers across Ireland seven days a week, including one-day delivery.