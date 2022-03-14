A large city centre population is the missing ingredient in Belfast’s regeneration

Belfast has been on an unprecedented regeneration journey over the last 20 years with new Grade A offices, numerous hotels and purpose-built student accommodation.

But a sizeable city centre population is the elusive missing ingredient, in spite of targets to add 11,500 residential units to central Belfast over the next number of years.

Cities everywhere follow a well-established pattern with densely populated centres moving outwards to roomier, less dense suburbs. In Belfast, it is almost the exact opposite.

At its height, Belfast was home to 385,000 people in 1911. But, with deindustrialisation came depopulation, accelerated by The Troubles, with the city’s population today lower than it was a hundred years ago.

The situation is most acute in our city centre. Belfast stands apart from other cities in having one of the most underpopulated city centres anywhere.

Whilst this might have been understandable during 30 years of civil strife, the phenomenon of city centre living growth that other cities are experiencing has passed us by.

Between 2004 and 2019, Manchester has witnessed a 185% growth in its city centre population. During the same period, the number of people living in central Belfast has risen by only 44% and at a total of just 7,764 people, it is nearly 4 times smaller in size than Manchester.

Grant Thornton and Belfast Chamber have collaborated to produce a detailed research report entitled ‘Growing Belfast’ because of our shared belief that the surest sign that our city has regenerated is a growth in city centre living and the undoubted benefits that would bring to Belfast.

Growing Belfast sets out the scale of the prize that can be secured if our city hits the council’s Belfast Agenda target of 11,500 residential units in our city centre. Our analysis shows that, achieving that aim would:

Swell the city’s population by c.20,200 the equivalent of a town the size of Omagh;

Produce an additional spend in our economy of £165.9m, greatly assisting retail, hospitality and leisure businesses located in the city centre; and

Eliminate 4,090 tonnes per annum of CO2 as a result of fewer commutes, the same as planting roughly 205,000 trees a year.

But beyond even the sizeable economic benefits, repopulating Belfast city centre is both symbolic and socially significant with a genuinely shared city centre community including a mix of housing tenure types a clear indication that Belfast’s rebirth is complete.

Just over 20,000 more people living in central Belfast would overcome the sense that our city goes to sleep at 5pm on weekday evenings, create a safer city and help address the ‘brain drain’ and help secure our emerging status as a tech hub.

There is no doubt about the opportunity that awaits Belfast if we were to achieve our city centre population target. Troublingly though, our research illustrates that, at current rates of development, we run the risk of falling short of the 20,200 population target by 2035 by an absolutely staggering 20,100.

Belfast is the UK’s 12th largest city and the second biggest on the island but for the last two years, there have been zero new residential starts in our city centre.

It seems that when it comes to residential development, whilst other cities are booming, we are going backwards.

The inescapable conclusion from this research is that, if we are to achieve our aims by 2035, then we need to accelerate our efforts.

Belfast needs to grasp thorny issues like planning, placemaking, how we deliver our ambitions and, crucially, how we can financially incentivise city centre living or we will badly miss out on the social, economic and environmental upsides that a new city centre neighbourhood will create, whilst other competitor cities continue to grow their city centre populations and reap the benefits.

The ambition to grow Belfast’s population is clear. At present, the route to doing so is less obvious.

Andrew Webb is chief economist at Grant Thornton

Simon Hamilton is chief executive, Belfast Chamber