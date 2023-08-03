Another month, another hike with interest rates expected to peak at 6%

Mortgage holders and prospective buyers have a lot to think about after the latest interest rate hike (Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first.

Households facing the current misfortune of a standard variable rate mortgage package can expect to pay almost £400 more a year following the latest interest rate increase.

The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee has voted 6-3 to increase its base rate by 0.25 percentage points to a 15-year high of 5.25%, in a bid to drive inflation back down to 2%.

Consumer Price Inflation stood at 7.9% in June, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, so it is moving in the right direction — but still has quite some way to go.

Today’s 0.25pp hike will add £794 to total repayments over two years for a homeowner with a £200,000 mortgage over 25 years on a variable rate package — averaging 7.85% this month — according to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.

Mortgage rates were already continuing to climb in August in anticipation of today’s MPC announcement, with the average variable rate up from 4.4% in August 2021.

Since August 2021, average fixed rates have risen from 2.52% to 6.85% for a two-year, 2.75% to 6.37% for a five-year and 3% to 5.89% for a 10-year deal.

Most mortgage holders or prospective buyers will know the drill by now. An immediate struggle for those on variable packages, and pain in increments as others come out of fixed-rate packages over the months and potentially years to come.

For business owners, smaller debt-heavy firms are most at risk as rates increase.

Moneyfacts finance expert Rachel Springall recommends homeowners with low-rate fixed mortgages should make overpayments where possible to reduce any loan they may carry into a higher-rate package.

Struggling ‘mortgage prisoners’ should seek independent advice and even explore downsizing, while first-time buyers may need to wait a little longer and build up a bigger deposit before taking the plunge.

On the upside, savings rates are also climbing alongside the base rate.

Average interest on an easy access account rose from 0.18% in August 2021 to 2.81% this month, according to Moneyfacts.

Rates have also risen over the last two years from 0.44% to 3.9% for a notice account, 0.24% to 2.86% for an easy access ISA and 0.31% to 3.65% for a notice ISA.

The advice for savers is to review their existing accounts, not to presume any base rate rise will be passed onto them and to shop around.