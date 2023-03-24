Bank of England’s reasoning for rates rise is cold comfort to most people

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee made its priorities clear when it pushed up interest rates to 4.25%, the 11th rise in a row.

It wasn’t being swayed by the volatility we’ve seen in global banking in the last few weeks, which has partly emanated from the difficulties of operating in a high interest rate environment.

Instead it maintained a laser focus on controlling inflation and bringing it back down to its 2% target.

That priority was given a greater impetus by inflation’s surprise increase to 10.4% during February.

And by implementing the increase, the Bank has also fallen into line with the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, which have both announced rates increases in the teeth of banking turmoil. The Fed also went for a rise of a quarter of a percentage point, while the ECB went for a half a percentage point.

But that rationale is cold comfort to most people. An increase in interest rates makes all kinds of borrowing more expensive, from credit cards to business loans and mortgages. Mortgages are the one of the biggest monthly overheads for many people, so that’s where the interest rate rise will be felt most acutely.

If you’re on a tracker or standard variable home loan, your repayments track the base interest rate, so you’ll see a jump in monthly payments straight away.

If you’re on a fixed rate mortgage, you’re safe — unless you’re about to renew. In that situation, you’re now facing a higher rate of interest.

In fact, the base interest rate is now at its highest since 2008.

Much as you might lament what the Bank has done, at least they’re exerting an element of control. Things careered wildly last year when then-Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng introduced their demented mini-budget.

Before today’s decision, mortgage rates had fallen back. Last week, average rates for a 15% deposit, five-year fixed mortgage were 4.65%, down from 4.75% last month and a high of 5.89% in October in the aftermath of the mini-budget. They were at a comfortable 2.48% in March last year.

In contrast, Moneyfacts’ analysis says the average rate for a two-year fixed rate mortgage is now 5.32%.

But the average standard variable rate (SVR) is now above 7%, a level not seen since 2008, Moneyfacts said. A rate rise of 0.25% on the current average SVR of 7.12% would add approximately £772 onto total repayments over two years.

Yet the impact on the NI housing market of rising interest rates hasn’t been as dramatic as expected — in fact, it’s seemed almost Teflon-coated.

Members of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) were reporting rising prices in February even with a fall in enquiries and instructions to sell. However, the government’s house price index did reveal a 0.5% fall in the price of the average home towards the end of last year to around £175,200.

It could be some time before the full impact of rising interest rates on the economy in NI becomes clear.