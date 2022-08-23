Beware overdoing interest rate increases

Inflation: The bank expects the economy to be in recession into 2023

Inflation has been hitting multi-decade highs this year and accordingly central banks around the world have been raising interest rates.

The US Federal Reserve has been very aggressive (or ‘hawkish’, in the jargon) with four interest rate increases this year and has set a new target range of 2.25% to 2.5%.

In contrast, the European Central Bank has been much more ‘dovish’, with only one rate rise from -0.5% to 0.0%, moving away from its negative interest rate policy.

The Bank of England has sought to tread a middle path, raising rates to 1.75% since December, an approach that has attracted criticism from politicians and commentators alike. They have suggested that the bank should have acted faster to deal with the current inflationary threat.

Inflation had been in hibernation for most of the past 30 years, save for two occasions in 2008 and 2011 when it briefly reached 5%. Instead, central banks around the world were more likely to be fretting about deflation.

Given this prolonged period of low inflation, some have argued that the current generation of central bankers were simply complacent about the risks of rising prices and were therefore slow to act. They all communicate regularly, they all take a broadly similar view of the world and they all became a victim of ‘groupthink’.

With inflation at 10.1% against a target of just 2%, this criticism may seem entirely justified, but the world just experienced a once-in-a-century pandemic which closed significant swathes of global industry and, in response, governments collectively spent trillions to protect jobs and businesses.

Then, as the recovery started to gather pace, Russia invaded Ukraine and the resultant Western sanctions removed approximately 10% of global oil supply from international markets. It is unreasonable to expect any organisation to have anticipated this series of events and the resultant outcome.

With the benefit of hindsight, Bank of England should have raised rates sooner. However, it needs to be careful not to overreact to criticism and raise rates too far. There are several reasons why.

Firstly, inflation is currently being driven by high energy and food prices which are determined on international markets.

Economists refer to this as ‘cost-push inflation’ — the cost of energy and food are pushing up prices and hence inflation.

Unfortunately, interest rates are not very effective at dealing with cost-push inflation. Rather, higher interest rates cool an overheating economy where high-income levels increase the demand for goods and services which results in higher prices.

Economists refer to this as ‘demand-pull inflation’, where excess demand for goods and services pulls up prices and inflation.

The UK economy is not overheating or experiencing excess demand for goods and services and therefore increasing interest rates to address cost-push inflation will only create a recession and not necessarily bring down prices.

Secondly, increasing interest rates typically takes approximately 12 to 18 months to have an impact. If energy and food prices remain high for another year, this will take money out of household budgets, suppressing demand further. In addition, the bank expects the economy to be in recession into 2023 and therefore raising rates further in 2022 would only deepen the recession next year.

Thirdly, there is a lot of speculation about the energy price cap rising further in England, which strongly influences the UK inflation rate.

It is reasonable to assume that the next prime minister will take measures to reduce energy bills, and any policy measures that reduce the retail price of energy will also help contain inflation.

Of course, the bank is aware of these factors, but one additional issue they are increasingly concerned about is the tightness of the labour market. Employment continues to grow and unemployment is at near-record lows. This should be cause for celebration, just two years after the outbreak of a global pandemic, but in economics there is always a ‘but’. A tight labour market puts upward pressure on salaries, which in turn is inflationary as employers pass on higher wage costs in the form of higher prices.

In a high-inflation environment, employees will increasingly demand higher wages to maintain living standards. Add a tight labour market and wage demands increase further, resulting in an upward inflationary cycle.

This is the challenge the bank now faces, and by raising rates aggressively it is communicating that it is serious about tackling inflation and therefore inflation-busting pay awards are not necessary.

Setting a robust tone and managing future inflationary expectations is an important role of any central bank, but increasing interest rates just when an economy is at risk of falling into recession will only create further economic hardship.

This is not to suggest that interest rates should be kept at historically low levels indefinitely. This extended period of low rates has created other economic challenges, including encouraging governments around the world to take on significant additional debt on the basis that it is cheap to borrow.

In addition, asset prices, including house prices, have increased significantly while wages have stagnated, disadvantaging the young. Low interest rates also impacts productivity, as poorly performing companies continue to survive and an increase in so-called ‘zombie’ companies acts as a drag on innovation.

Nevertheless, we remain in exceptional times and therefore exceptional interest rate policy decisions are justified whilst we navigate these challenging economic times.

Gareth Hetherington MBE is the director of the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre