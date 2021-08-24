Challenges of our digital economy

Threat: There has been a threefold increase in cyber-attacks

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, many businesses, large and small, embraced technology at an unprecedented speed.

From enabling much of the population to work from home to transforming business models, we now live and work in a truly digital economy and society.

This has resulted in data becoming the life blood of organisations within both the public and private sectors.

But with this increasing dependence comes new cyber threats. There has been a threefold increase in the number of cyber-attacks in the last 18 to 24 months alone.

Such attacks now occur globally every 11 seconds with 48% of breaches involve small businesses.

Leaders in every sector have become concerned at the evolving risks they face.

With 72% of organisations in the UK having fast-tracked digital transformation as a result of the pandemic and seven in 10 Irish businesses intent on using technology to grow and scale in the coming months, the stakes could not be higher.

Cyber risks are something front of mind for everyone right now given the attacks witnessed in a range of sectors in Ireland, most prominently in healthcare.

Further afield, organisations in the US have been impacted by disruptive cyberattacks, many of which have gone undetected for months.

The nature of these attacks show how cybercrime has evolved.

Some forms of malware can now sit undetected in your operations for months and only become apparent at a much later time.

In 2020 the average time it took to identify a breach was 228 days.

Now is the time for organisations in NI to act. The amount of data that businesses are protecting is set to explode with the Internet of Things and 5G.

Today with 4G, there can be up to 5,000 connected devices per square mile. 5G mobile broadband supports an estimated 2.5m connected devices per square mile.

Organisations can no longer simply focus on just protecting individual IT systems or devices. They need to assess their ability of their entire business to withstand and recover from a cyber-attack.

But how can organisations best protect their most valuable asset — their data?

In the first place, every business must understand what its DNA is the 10-15% of data and mission critical business applications that must be protected at all costs.

The next step is to explore a more resilient infrastructure than solely back-up environments to protect an organisation’s data.

This process can be simplified and made more effective by services that enable organisations to move business critical data into an isolated air gap environment and lock it down in less than five steps.

This is what we call a cyber-vault. This provides the ultimate protection for businesses’ critical information.

In the event of an attack, this data will help businesses to recover. A true logical air gap needs to be inaccessible and offline, not just in a different location.

Under this model, a firm’s data is online for an hour every few days at most.

NI has taken important steps towards monitoring and containing the threat of cyber threats with the opening of the NI Cyber Security Centre last year.

This, coupled with an educated talent pool, has made NI a global cyber security hub, with specialist university research centres and innovative start-ups.

It is important however, that authorities continue to enhance capabilities and resources in this space.

With the Cyber Security Strategic Framework expiring this year, NI is in a position to reaffirm its role as a cyber security hub and promote a security-first approach to digital transformation.

By doing so, we can focus on our post-pandemic recovery in less danger of being thwarted in our attempts to “build back better” by cyber criminals. As the number of recent high-profile attacks across the world illustrate, it is no longer a matter of “if” but a matter of “when”.

Jason Ward is vice-president and managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland and Northern Ireland