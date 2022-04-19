Deposits too high for first-time buyers

Mortgages are out of reach for some first-time buyers

This day two years ago, the housing market was effectively closed and would be for several months.

Lenders withdrew their low deposit products, mortgaged households were offered repayment holidays, economic activity collapsed, and house sales fell 70% during mid-2020.

Yet, fast forward to today and the market has experienced the busiest levels for 15 years and prices have increased by over 10%, or £17,000 on average. The level of activity has greatly surpassed the expectations of even the most optimistic of market watchers - myself included. With hindsight the drivers are clear and government policy intervention added to the upward support.

Buyer demand surged through a shift in preferences, location-agnostic job roles and local affordability. Financially speaking, the last two years have been favourable for wealthier households as incomes remained stable whilst outgoings reduced.

The Bank of England estimates UK bank balances amassed £200bn, with richer households four times more likely to have experienced higher savings.

Mortgage lending remained competitive for those with above average deposit/ equity levels and the government's ill-timed stamp duty holiday gave a tax break favouring more expensive purchases. As a result, affluent buyers have played a more active role in the market and sales of properties over £200k have risen to 27% of purchases compared to 18% before the pandemic.

However, the supply of properties coming to the market and new construction has not kept pace.

These collective forces have pushed prices upwards across the entire market, but larger five-plus bedroom properties have seen the strongest appreciation with prices up 14%, or £47,300 on average. This compares to two-to-three bedroom properties - more akin to first-time buyers - by 10%, or £13,500.

Official wage data highlights average earnings for a full-time worker increased by only £1,400, meaning the gap has been bridged by a larger mortgage or additional cash from other sources, most likely the bank of mum and dad.

Before Covid-19, the first-time buyer market accounted for around 10,000 loans a year and approximately half of those buyers put down less than a 15% deposit (£20-25k). Tougher credit conditions throughout much of 2020 saw lenders withdraw their low deposit products and hike interest rates on the limited deals that remained which disproportionately impacted local first-time buyers.

Whilst numbers have rebounded during 2021 as mortgage conditions improved, overall house price growth has greatly outstripped income growth meaning deposit proportions relative to the value of the house have fallen.

As it stands, market activity is continuing to show signs of cooling. Search traffic and buyer enquiries have settled at levels higher than before the pandemic but lower than last year. PropertyPal’s price index for Q1 2022 highlights year on year price growth of a more sustainable 5% and closer aligned to income growth.

However, this isn’t the case in the new build sector where prices have risen by 14% over the past 12 months.

Beyond the construction sector, inflation is the new policy concern across the board. The last 10 years have experienced low and stable inflation which hasn’t been a major concern to policymakers nor households and businesses. However, with current inflation of 7% and forecast to get worse, households are preparing for a difficult year.

Many are running down savings to cope with the spike in costs and for those without a savings buffer, recent credit data highlights an increase in unsecured debt, particularly from lower income households.

Furthermore, tax changes mean pay packets will be weaker and below inflation pay rises will make themselves known in the coming weeks. The economic reality is households are facing the sharpest drop in incomes since 1974 and the Resolution Foundation are forecasting an average household income reduction of £1,000.

The Bank of England has stepped in and made some interest rate rises to combat inflation. Normally speaking this would be the obvious solution, however, the current inflationary pressures are from supply side shocks in the utilities and commodities markets.

Higher interest rates will have little to no impact on these prices but will dampen domestic spending levels and weaken the economic outlook. On the mortgage side, this is starting to reflect in higher borrowing rates, again compounding the pressure for first-time buyers. The rising cost of living has also led to lenders re-assessing their affordability criteria which determines how much people can borrow.

This combination of higher mortgage rates and tougher affordability tests will likely soften market conditions and should offer some respite to rising house prices.

But caution should be noted for anyone hoping to see a significant reduction in prices to improve their chances of getting on the ladder. Consumer confidence is closely linked to house prices and so any reduction in prices can trigger a weaker economy, job losses and reduced incomes. It also boosts opportunity for cash rich purchasers and investors.

Rather, improving access to mortgage markets is essential and raising a sufficient deposit continues to be the biggest barrier to home ownership for first time buyers.

This is a longstanding problem which has been exacerbated by Covid-19 and partially explains the heightened pressures in the private rental sector. Addressing this in conjunction with lenders should be a key government objective.

Jordan Buchanan is chief economist, PropertyPal