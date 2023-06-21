Explainer: How interest rate hikes aim to bring down the cost of living

More misery is expected for homeowners with the Bank of England’s next interest rate announcement aimed at curbing inflation

Why does the Bank of England keep raising interest rates, placing even greater pressure on households facing a cost-of-living crisis?

Mortgage rates are breaching 6%, pushing up monthly bills for many homeowners.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to introduce a further hike in the base rate tomorrow, leaving many consumers confused about the link between interest rates and inflation.

Here’s an explainer:

What is inflation and who monitors it in the UK?

Inflation, the amount of by which goods or services go up in price, is calculated by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), part of the UK Statistics Authority.

ONS publishes a monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI), measuring the average change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services as a measure of inflation.

Latest figures were published today for May, with CPI sitting at 8.7%, unchanged from the previous month.

Imagine CPI as a large shopping basket full of the goods and services on which people typically spend their money, from bread, ready-made meals, cinema tickets, a pint in the pub or a bicycle to a holiday in Spain, says ONS.

The content of the basket is fixed for a period of 12 months, but the price of individual products vary month to month.

CPI is an indicator of the cost increases faced by households, and it is used by government and businesses as a reference point for calculating interest rates, tax allowances, wages, benefits, pensions and more.

Who sets interest rates in the UK and why?

An interest rate is a measure of the cost of borrowing money or the rewards from saving.

For borrowers, it is a charge on top of the amount of the loan, with higher rates meaning you pay more money to the lender.

For savers, the interest rate is the amount you accrue on top of your savings, typically paid at the end of the year.

The Bank of England base rate/interest rate is set by the MPC and currently sits at 4.5%, but is expected to increase tomorrow for a 13th consecutive month.

MPC is a panel of nine members including Bank Governor Andrew Bailey, three deputy governors for monetary policy, financial stability and markets and banking, the chief economist and four external members appointed by the UK chancellor.

A representative from HM Treasury also attends MPC meetings to brief the committee on the government’s fiscal and economic policies but is not allowed to vote.

The Bank’s base rate is a key driver of changes in the interest rates offered to consumers with mortgages, loans or savings.

But interest rates levied by lenders can also change for other reasons; for example, when sterling plunged in value after the disastrous mini budget unveiled by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng last autumn.

Banks need to pay less on savings than they make on lending to cover their costs.

How do interest rates affect inflation?

The Government has set a target of 2% for inflation, with the Bank of England’s interest rate hikes aimed at bringing it back down to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

Higher interest rates leave households with less disposable income, leading to less spending and a subsequent slow-down in price rises and thus inflation.

Consumers with mortgages or loans will have to pay more, leaving them with less funds to buy products and services listed on the CPI.

They will still have to fork out for everyday essentials such as food, housing, transport and household services, but will most likely cut back on non-essential spending.

When rates are higher, consumers are thought less likely to take loans for luxury items and conversely more likely to take advantage of improved savings rates.

The Bank says raising interest rates is its best way to bring down inflation and ensure it stays low. But it can take up to two years for base rate increases to have an impact on consumer spending.

With the current raft of rate hikes only beginning in December 2021, it could be Christmas of this year before the desired effect is achieved.

Another way the Bank says higher interest rates can curb inflation is by boosting the value of the pound compared to other currencies, which pushes down the price of imported goods.

What is driving continued high inflation?

Central banks have, on occasion, stepped in to increase interest rates to temper rising prices resulting from an economy growing too fast.

However, this is not the case for the UK economy, which the Institute for Public Policy Research this week described as being in a “doom loop” and lagging behind other G7 nations.

The current surge in inflation has instead been attributed to rising energy and food prices stemming from the pandemic, Brexit and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Alongside the consumer price squeeze, firms are also facing a cost-of-doing-business crisis.

But if consumers spend less as interest rates rise, businesses will have to find a way to offer more competitive prices to keep their customers.