Falling inflation could mean good news on interest rates for borrowers

...but it's dangerous for mortgage borrowers to bank on good news from London

The UK does not often get even slightly positive economic news these days, so the reduction in Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation to 7.9% in June is a talking point.

Inflation, which is the rate at which prices go up, has been rising for a range of reasons, including a surge in demand for goods and services following Covid-19 lockdowns.

The devastation wreaked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered a further surge in prices of fuel and foods.

Now, the rate has fallen from 8.7% to 7.9%. However, it’s hardly a major cause for celebration, because it shows prices are still going up at a painful rate — just not quite as painfully as before.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said falling fuel prices was the biggest driver behind the drop, while food price inflation also slipped back to 17.3% from 18.7% in May.

Again, that’s still an extremely steep rise which hits Northern Ireland households hard as we have the lowest disposable incomes in the UK and therefore spend a higher proportion of our income on essentials such as food.

Rising prices have led the Bank of England to retaliate by pushing up interest rates, making it more expensive to borrow. The bank has announced 13 consecutive increases in the base rate and the trend isn’t likely to reverse any time soon.

And if it’s more expensive to borrow, we spend less, which, in theory, acts to suppress more price increases and further inflation.

Now, CPI inflation is the lowest it’s been since March 2022 and the weeks following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) next decision on interest rates will be announced on August 3, just over a fortnight from now.

The steep fall in inflation is now tipped to influence its decision, as with the rate of price increases slowing down, it does not need to act as aggressively as before.

Last month, the MPC pushed up the rate by half a percentage point to 5%, the highest since 2008, a move which added about £300 a month to the cost of some mortgages.

It’s a new era for many of us who have grown used to low interest rates and, according to mortgage advisor Anthony Reavey, means some uncomfortable conversations for households.

But if a slowdown in inflation stops the MPC from implementing another steep increase, that could be welcome news for borrowers.

However, if the economic environment of the past few years has taught us anything, it’s that predictions are risky and no one should ever count on the MPC to be the bearer of good news.