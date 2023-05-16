Gloomy stats are not that bad but what’s to come for Northern Ireland?

Following on from a series of more positive projections for NI, two sets of disappointing stats lead to many questions

A few sets of statistics released this week are casting a shadow over more optimistic forecasts for the Northern Ireland economy.

One is the latest labour market figures, indicating a decline in payrolled employee numbers and average earnings last month.

Another is Ulster University’s housing price index reporting a decline in prices and purchasing activity down by almost a third.

Following on from a series of more positive projections for NI, the two sets of disappointing stats lead to many questions.

Forefront among concerns is whether they mark the beginning of a slide. Are we already entering a downturn before the full weight of budget cuts is even felt?

With the labour market statistics just released by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency for April, the picture is perhaps not so bad as it may initially appear.

Yes, employee numbers and pay are down over the month, but they remain up over the year with average wages +6.6% or £128 higher per month.

Claimant count estimates and rates have increased for two consecutive months but, overall, redundancies are low and employment and productivity are moving in the right direction towards their pre-pandemic position.

And further good news is the Northern Ireland Quarterly House Price Index figures may not be as doom-laden as they first appear.

In Q1 of 2022, the great pandemic-inspired housing boom was still in full fling as households reassessed their priorities after months of confinement in the lockdowns.

Then inflation began its ascendancy, interest rates followed and the disastrous mini budget put fear into everyone’s hearts.

Some stability has returned, but high inflation and interest rates are sticking around for longer than might have been hoped. Home buyers remain cash strapped and cautious.

But while the last quarter may have seen the index enter negative pricing growth, and a big drop in completions year on year, the decline is not so dramatic quarter on quarter with sales only falling by 6% on Q4 2022.

Prices are on average down 0.7% to £203,326 on Q4 2022, with detached and terraced/town houses seeing the biggest price drop but a tiny increase for the apartment sector.

UU believes the housing market has already stabilised despite the challenging economic environment and cites an improved outlook since the Q1 index with signs of increasing buyer enquiries.

And its leader in real estate valuation, Dr Michael McCord, believes waning supply including reduced listings in high-demand areas should cushion the market from any dramatic price correction.

Further, food and drink inflation is expected to finally begin easing, alleviating the cost-of-living crisis and improving prospects of a peak and subsequent decrease in interest rates.

Overall, the two sets of figures do not spell catastrophe. But, at the same time, we’re far from out of the woods.

The NI economy, widely regarded as over-reliant on the public sector, is facing a significant swathe of public sector cuts.

Unless alternative funding is found, jobs are likely to go across government departments and agencies, as well as organisations reliant on public sector funding.

Of greater concern is not what has been, but what’s to come.