Household budgets will need reworked to meet costs

Budget Energy and SSE Aitricity follow hot on the heels of Electric Ireland, which announced a 30% increase last month

Within 15 months, customers of SSE Airtricity in Northern Ireland have gone from having to find an extra £22 a year to pay for price increases, to a whopping £248.

That means a lot of corners having to be cut in household budgets and a lot of money that, in turn, won’t get spent in businesses.

Annual bills if you’re an SSE Airtricity customer will go from £753 to just over £1,000 as a result of yesterday’s increase, according to Consumer Council calculations.

And it’s not the only supplier to be putting up prices, with Budget Energy far from living up to its name as it imposes a 27% increase.

Even at the start of this month, a survey of prices of electricity per unit, which we carried out, found it to be the most expensive supplier, with a main tariff of 31.8p per unit.

Annual prices for its approximately 90,000 customers here will go from £1,091.51 to around £1,386.21.

Budget Energy and SSE Aitricity follow hot on the heels of Electric Ireland, which announced a 30% increase last month.

All energy companies, whether supplying electricity or gas, are being hammered by spiralling wholesale energy costs.

The price of a therm of gas is normally around 50p, but now it’s costing £2.

SSE Airtricity says its wholesale energy costs have tripled since last year.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has been the factor which has pushed up prices the most.

However, we were already in the middle of a price shock as far back as last autumn, when demand from the reopening of world economies post-Covid pushed up prices.

Households and businesses will be shaving off expenditure here and there to pay for the greater cost of energy — and we’ll all continue to work hard in our jobs and businesses to make it work.

With the Assembly election now days away, and representatives having the power to do something to help those who are struggling the most, let’s hope our political parties can show the same will to make it work.