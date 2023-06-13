How Open Farm Weekend reflects value of agriculture to NI’s economy

Bank of Ireland’s Richard Primrose says farming showcase a reminder of family farms’ economic impact

The food and drink industry in Northern Ireland is a significant contributor to the region's economy, with a value of more than £5.4bn. It is also the largest manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland.

The sector supports more than 113,000 jobs locally, showcasing its importance for employment in the region. In 2020, the Northern Ireland agriculture industry contributed £716m in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the UK economy, as highlighted by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera).

Northern Ireland's rural economy comprises various interconnected sectors, including a strong agriculture industry, a dynamic agri-food industry, and manufacturing and related sectors. Micro and small businesses play a vital role in rural economies, with 78% of micro businesses being family-owned.

These family farms have been passed down through generations and play a vital role in sustaining the local economy, preserving traditional farming practices, and ensuring food security.

To ensure the future success of the rural economy in Northern Ireland, it is essential for agriculture and agri-food businesses to embrace innovation and identify new opportunities. This emphasis on innovation and growth is vital for the development and strengthening of the rural economy, enabling it to adapt to changing market dynamics and capitalise on emerging trends. By fostering innovation, businesses can enhance productivity, explore new markets, improve sustainability practices, and drive economic growth in the region.

In line with this vision, the Ulster Farmers Union is continuing its roll out of its flagship annual awareness initiative, Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, now in its 12th year.

This free event, taking place this weekend, June 16 to 18, aims to showcase Northern Ireland's vibrant agri-food sector and the significant role of family farms in the region. The event will represent various sectors within the farming industry, including dairy, beef, lamb, arable, poultry, and vegetables.

Headline sponsor Bank of Ireland will have colleagues in attendance at the farms over the weekend, helping to welcome the public who are invited tothe working farms, connect with local farming families, and learn about the various aspects of agriculture and food production.

More than 20 working farms from across Northern Ireland will open their gates and welcome upwards of 20,000 visitors to enjoy an exciting program of activities that will showcase the best of Northern Ireland's food and farming.

The event serves as a platform to highlight the diverse range of agricultural activities taking place in Northern Ireland. Visitors have the chance to witness first-hand the daily operations of farms, including livestock rearing, crop cultivation, and dairy production. They can also learn about the latest farming technologies, sustainable practices, and the efforts being made to promote environmental stewardship within the sector.

The event not only fosters a deeper understanding of the agri-food industry but also encourages a sense of appreciation for the hard work and dedication of farmers. It provides an opportunity for farmers to connect with the public, share their stories, and demonstrate the importance of their role in society.

By adopting a holistic approach to the integration of agriculture, agri-food, manufacturing, and related sectors, along with a focus on innovation, it is hoped that Northern Ireland can effectively support its rural communities and foster their continued contribution to the economy and society.

Richard Primrose, agri-business manager NI at Bank of Ireland