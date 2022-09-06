How to make it through energy crisis

There seems to be no end to the stream of bad economic news these days. In fact, there almost seems to be a competition for who can provide the most depressing set of figures or forecasts.

Almost every day there is a yet more terrifying projection of where gas prices will be by Christmas and then this usually followed by an even more eye-watering estimation of the effect this will have on the rate of inflation.

I would like to say that I can break this cycle of doom and inject some optimism, but I can’t.

What I suppose I can do is try and remove some of the hyperbole and discuss how much trouble we’re in and what if anything we can do get through it.

Firstly, the war in Ukraine shows no sign of abating and this means the supplies of Russian gas will likely remain at or below their current levels and consequently at or above the current price.

The wholesale market for gas is a complex and volatile system and it can throw out very scary numbers without any real trigger. Overall, the trend is for prices to go up throughout this winter and perhaps beyond.

Most of the commentary so far has been about households and how they will bear the cost of this in the coming winter, but the impact of rising energy bills is already being felt by businesses.

Most firms faced with such an increase in costs can either increase prices or shut up shop.

For small firms raising prices simply isn’t an option. No one wants to be the first café to raise the price of a cup of coffee or the first pub to increase the price of a pint.

Many small firms also know that there is a limit to the price they can charge for things after which people simply won’t pay.

In many cases large companies can absorb the increase in costs by reducing their profits but this is rarely the reality. Most large firms have large shares of the market and are therefore more likely to pass the increase in cost on in the form of higher prices.

For households this means that they face bills for energy that are multiples of what they have been in years past and increased prices for other goods and services throughout the economy.

Some households will react by reducing or drawing down on savings to cover the increased costs while for other households that will not be an option.

These households are then forced to cut back on other areas of expenditure. This then has the impact of pushing more local businesses to close and yet more job losses.

Call it whatever you like but there is little doubt but that we are facing into an economic recession.

What can be done about all of this? Well, the best option would be to tackle the source of this problem, but there are no real options on that front in the short term.

Unless we can stop the war in Ukraine or very quickly bring a massive new supply of natural gas online, there isn’t much else that can be done.

Of course over the longer term we will have to tackle the source of our current predicament. We will have to diversify our energy supply, ramp up the capacity of renewable energy and significantly reduce the demand for energy.

But with the best will in the world, none of those things can be achieved in the immediate future.

What can be done in the short term then? The only real option in the short term is for government to step in and cushion the blow. There are a number of interventions that governments can take within the energy market ranging from the decoupling of electricity and gas prices to full nationalisation of the companies themselves.

But none of these interventions will avoid the need to support households and businesses directly.

Subsidising bills or providing direct income support will be very costly and government efforts here need to targeted toward those households and businesses that will not survive the surge in bills.

Yes, it will cost a lot of money, but there really are no better short-term options to avoid a calamitous recession.

The real question that arises is what to do once we get to the other side of the initial phase of this crisis. It is quite likely that the price of gas and oil remains permanently elevated. Government cannot afford to subsidise this in perpetuity. What happens next?

All the talk of green revolutions and sustainable transitions needs to stop being talk. We need to have a very frank discussion about what the current gap in our energy supplies is. We need a realistic estimate of what can be saved from reducing energy demand.

We need to know what technology gaps are preventing the full utilization of renewable energy and we need to finance research that gets around them.

We need to make the energy transition over a number of years, not decades. It may sound fantastical, it may sound unrealistic, but there really are no other options left.

Paul MacFlynn is an economist and co-director of the Nevin Economic Research Institute (Neri)