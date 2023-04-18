Lindy Cameron: Our thriving cyber security sector is a dividend of the Good Friday Agreement

As both the head of the UK agency responsible for the country’s cyber security and a proud Northern Irish woman, I consider it a personal honour that my organisation will be holding its flagship international gathering in Belfast next week.

CYBERUK is an annual conference run by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and has previously been held in England, Scotland and Wales – but never before in Northern Ireland.

This is a significant moment both for the NCSC and for Northern Ireland, with major players in cyber security from the UK and around the world descending on the ICC to discuss issues ranging from the security of artificial intelligence to lessons learned from the cyber dimensions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The theme of the conference is ‘securing an open and resilient digital future’ and the issues we’re discussing really do matter for all of us.

But there’s another reason why I’m so proud that the event has reached Northern Ireland at this moment – it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

The dividends of peace in Northern Ireland have been rightly discussed at length, and I wouldn’t hesitate to add our thriving cyber security sector as a fantastic example of this.

As Belfast Telegraph readers may be aware, this is a sector that is vibrant and growing in Northern Ireland. It now boasts over 100 companies with cyber security operations, ranging from start-ups to multinational corporations.

And as many distinguished visitors arrive from the US for events to mark the anniversary of the agreement, it’s also worth noting that Northern Ireland is the number one international investment location for US cyber security firms.

The signs look good for the future, too. Already recognised globally as a hotspot for cyber security innovation, Northern Ireland is continuing to build a legacy for itself – for example through the ambitions set out under the New Decade, New Approach strategy to deliver 5,000 cyber security roles by 2030.

Recently, the UK government announced a funding injection of nearly £19m to deepen cyber expertise and support the R&D of emerging technologies, including plans for a Cyber-AI hub in Belfast.

By 2030, it is estimated that the cyber security sector could add £437m in value to the Northern Irish economy, generating £2.9bn cumulative Gross Value Added over the next decade.

A crucial part of the success story is the strong connection between industry and education in Northern Ireland, as well as the world-class research and excellence in vocational training at institutions such as Ulster University and Queen’s University Belfast, where my parents both studied.

Queen’s was one of the first institutions accredited by the NCSC as an Academic Centre of Excellence in cyber security research, and its cutting-edge Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT), with which the NCSC has worked for over a decade, is an exemplar for the rest of the UK.

But I couldn’t talk about cyber security in Northern Ireland without discussing one initiative which is particularly close to my heart, the CyberFirst Girls Competition.

This is the NCSC’s annual contest for schoolgirls aged 12 and 13 across the UK where they take part in a series of cyber security challenges, culminating in a grand final where they take on the top-performing schools in their area.

Its ultimate aim is to encourage more women into cyber security, where they remain significantly under-represented, and the competition has attracted tens of thousands of girls already.

This year I attended the Northern Ireland schools final at the Allstate offices in Belfast, where I met all the girls taking part and congratulated the winners, Glenlola Collegiate School in Bangor.

I was hugely impressed by their energy, enthusiasm and intelligence, they were truly fantastic ambassadors for their schools and communities.

What I saw bodes well for the future of Northern Ireland’s tech and security industry.

A few weeks later, we brought the winning CyberFirst Girls Competition teams from across the UK to Belfast for the awards dinner in the Titanic Hotel.

I was so proud to be able to show the next generation of cyber leaders, engineers and technologists – a diverse group of girls – some of the history of our great city with its legacy of engineering and science. Almost none of them had been to Belfast or Northern Ireland before and they loved the place – the docks, the Titanic Museum, the Game of Thrones studios.

So, in cyber security as in so much else, Northern Ireland has so much to be proud of and optimistic about. To be able to host CYBERUK in Belfast is a source of great pride for me, a chance to show the best of Northern Ireland to many more, and another milestone on our journey.

Lindy Cameron is CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre