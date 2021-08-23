Making Northern Ireland ‘gigafit’ for future

Connection: Economy Minister Gordon Lyons joined Griana Fox and Shane Halsem in July to announce the latest stage of Project Stratum, which is now receiving an extra £25m

Today I’m touching down in Belfast, a city I’ve been longing to visit ever since I became digital secretary — though unfortunately Covid made that impossible for many months.

It’s a place known as the heart of shipbuilding, and the gateway for the awe-inspiring Giant’s Causeway.

But in June, Belfast received a brand new title when it was officially crowned the UK’s most ‘gigafit’ city.

More properties in Belfast now have access to gigabit broadband — the fastest internet speeds on the market — than anywhere else in the entire country.

Belfast’s gigabit coverage has soared from 42% to 95% in just two years as a direct result of the UK Government’s £8.5m investment in broadband here.

Now we’re planning to repeat that scheme across the region — including in some of Northern Ireland’s most remote and rural areas.

It’s my mission to connect all of Northern Ireland, from the Causeway to Crossmaglen and Bangor to Belleek.

And that means a mammoth broadband investment. We’ve already awarded almost £200m in rollout funds here — one of the reasons why Northern Ireland is already way ahead of the other nations with 76% gigabit coverage.

Now we’re committing to even more. Today, I can announce an extra £25m in funding to connect the more rural and remote parts of Northern Ireland.

I’m talking about the real “slow spots” of the network. Luckily, those are in the low thousands thanks to existing schemes — like our Full Fibre Northern Ireland (FFNI) project, which will see nearly 1,000 hospitals, GP surgeries, ambulance and fire service centres and other public buildings go gigabit.

That broadband boost will help them operate more efficiently and deliver better quality public services.

Today I’m seeing one of those community hubs first hand as I visit Portballintrae Village Hall, which now has a gigabit network running to its doors. It’s not just the village hall; the whole community has benefited from our initial investment, which incentivised commercial suppliers to roll-out coverage to thousands of homes and businesses across the area.

Over the next three years, more of those hubs will pop up all over the region, as we bring lightning-speed internet into the heart of Northern Ireland’s communities for the first time. Or there’s Project Stratum, which will connect over 76,000 premises across the entire region.

But even with that great progress, we’ve nevertheless identified 8,500 extra premises right across the province that are in danger of falling through the cracks.

I won’t let any part of Northern Ireland be left behind by the broadband revolution — which is why I’m stepping in to help bridge that digital divide.

With the funding announced today, we aim to connect as many of those remaining premises as possible, in places such as Mid Ulster, Fermanagh and South Antrim.

We’ve all seen how vital an internet connection is to everyday life. During Covid, every single one of us relied on it to work, to shop, to stay connected to the people we love.

And it’s no accident that NI — racing ahead on gigabit rollout — is also a burgeoning tech hub, drawing some of the most exciting disruptors and innovators from all over the world to its shores. That includes Artemis Technologies, which is leading a maritime consortium to develop zero emissions ferries in the city, backed by £33m of UK government funding.

Our world is now a digital one, and I’m determined that every part of the UK has a part to play in it. Belfast is already leading the way. Now it’s time to make the rest of NI gigafit for the future.

Oliver Dowden is UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport