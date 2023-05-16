Making sure your workplace is family-friendly

Leeanne Armstrong, employment legal director at TLT, reflects on the increasing cost of childcare in Northern Ireland and what employers can do to help parents return to work

Employees in Northern Ireland are entitled to up to 18 weeks’ unpaid parental leave to look after their children

The trend we saw throughout the pandemic of employers flexing working policies to support working parents balancing work and childcare, has shaped the new hybrid working model we’re seeing being adopted by many businesses today.

This renewed importance placed on increasing rights for working parents was exemplified in announcements by the UK Government a few months ago that the 30 hours free childcare provision for working parents already provided to parents in England is being expanded to cover one and two-year-olds.

However, funded childcare hours are not available in Northern Ireland. Here, 12.5 hours per week of free pre-school education is available for all three and four-year-olds during term time, provided by the Department of Education. Outside of these funded term time pre school hours, where then does that leave families requiring support with childcare?

Research from Ulster University in 2020 suggested that childcare costs for families in Northern Ireland are some of the highest in Europe.

In addition, a 2021 survey by Employers for Childcare revealed that for 44% of parents, difficulties accessing or affording childcare have impacted on their ability to work.

This rises to 58% of mothers, compared to 27% of fathers.

Recent news stories of parents struggling to make ends meet because of the cost of childcare and having to choose to stay at home instead of returning to work because of the lack of availability of essential childcare, has placed more emphasis on what more employers can do to support working parents and facilitate their return to work.

We take a look at some of the legal obligations employers currently have which can provide support to working parents, and some additional family-friendly initiatives employers can consider to attract, retain and support working parents.

Flexible working

In Northern Ireland, parents have a legal right to request flexible working. This could include a request for flexible working hours, compressed working hours, or home working. This is a right to request only, and there is no legal obligation on employers to grant the request. However, there is a strict process to be followed in considering a flexible working request and if it is to be rejected, employers must provide a valid business reason for rejecting an application which are set out in legislation. To meet the criteria to apply, employees must:

• Be an employee but not an agency worker other than those returning from a period of parental leave;

• Have worked for the employers for 26 weeks continuously before applying; and

• Have not made another application to work flexibly under the right during the past 12 months.

Employers can operate policies to provide more than the legal minimum, such as making the right to request flexible working a day one right.

This is something the UK Government has already announced it intends to roll out under plans to make flexible working the default. Employers may also want to open up to larger sections of the workforce, where the arrangements can support business need, the ability to avail of hybrid working to make such requests more widely available and accessible to working parents.

Parental leave

Employees in Northern Ireland are entitled to up to 18 weeks’ unpaid parental leave to look after their children. This is a per child entitlement so it will be a maximum of 18 weeks even if you move employer. Employers should ensure they adequately communicate and familiarise staff with the terms and conditions associated with parental leave. In some cases, employers may wish to consider providing some paid enhancement to encourage eligible employees to avail of the entitlement where it is needed.

Family-friendly policies

Family-friendly policies help to promote a supportive, empathetic culture where working parents feel supported to do their jobs. Family-friendly policies can include enhanced payments for those taking maternity, paternity, adoption and shared parental leave, and ‘ramp up, ramp down’ programmes for parents returning from such leave to provide them with the flexibility and time to reintegrate into the working world at their own pace, without facing any financial impact. It’s vital employers communicate their family-friendly policies to staff and provide training to managers on the initiatives and support available to working parents.

Financial support for childcare

Although the childcare voucher scheme closed to new entrants in October 2018, if you were part of the scheme at the time you can still avail of it. Childcare vouchers are usually provided through a salary sacrifice arrangement meaning staff have to give up a portion of their pre-tax salary to obtain the benefit.

Vouchers can provide substantial savings helping parents pay for childcare. Childcare vouchers were replaced with a Government tax-free childcare scheme, available to employees and the self-employed, which pays 20% of eligible childcare costs, with parents paying 80%. It applies to children under the age of 12, and under the age of 17 if the child has a disability.

With Employers for Childcare stating that many childcare providers are planning to raise fees by 10%, it’s important businesses seriously review the family-friendly policies and arrangements they have in place to support working parents.

Whilst financial support and better guidance is required from the Government to put the childcare sector back on its feet, businesses still have a responsibility and duty to ensure they are introducing all measures possible to help working parents.