More clarity required on how pay as you go customers will get £600 energy support

How the payment will be made isn't overly clear for the 379,000 pre-payment customers, or those who pay on receipt of a bill.

On his visit last week to Northern Ireland, Rishi Sunak stated details regarding how and when the £600 energy support money would be paid was to be announced very soon.

On Monday we received some clarity about the ‘when’, but questions remain on the ‘how’, especially for pre-payment (pay as you go) customers.

So, what we do know is that the money combines two separate support payments: the £400 announced in May to help with rising energy prices, and the extra £200 announced in November due to the large number of households here which use heating oil.

And, as we are in the middle of winter, it is understandable people are anxious about when the full £600 payment will be made, with many fearful of the energy bills they will face come January.

The UK Government has now confirmed households here will receive a single payment of £600 starting next month to help with energy bills.

There is no exact date for when this support will start or by when it should be delivered, and it is likely when payment is received will vary across energy suppliers.

The picture seems more straightforward for customers who pay their bills by direct debit as they should receive the £600 automatically into their bank accounts.

This approach is likely to be welcomed by many people as it puts money into their account rather than having it added as a credit onto their energy bill. How the payment will be made becomes less clear for the 379,000 pre-payment customers, or those who pay on receipt of a bill.

The Government state these customers will be sent a voucher to redeem the £600 payment, with further details of how they will work and what ID will be required.

It’s essential these details are made clear to those affected as soon as possible.

It is important pre-payment customers are not made to wait longer than direct debit customers in terms of receiving the £600.

How electricity suppliers deal with providing payments to customers will be important to assess.

Some suppliers have around 90% of their customers on prepayment meters.

So this only reinforces the need for clarity on how the Government intends for the £600 payment to be made to these customers.

​

Aodhan O’Donnell is founder of energy price comparison website Power to Switch