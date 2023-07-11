More progress needed before LGBTQ+ people can feel comfortable being out in workplace

Belfast Pride is one of the biggest festivals in the city, with more than 150 events across 10 days

With this year’s hotly anticipated Belfast Pride Festival taking place later this month, I have been considering how far we have come as a society in our attitudes to diversity and inclusion — but also how far we still have to go.

I attended Pride last year with more than 100 of my Deloitte colleagues and thoroughly enjoyed a hugely positive, colourful and inclusive celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in Northern Ireland. The power of allyship was clear to see with our people supporting the rights and wellbeing of their LGBTQ+ colleagues.

But despite the acceptance of Pride festivals across the UK and in many other countries, global research from Deloitte released only a few weeks ago suggests progress is still needed when it comes to workplace culture.

The 2023 LGBT+ Inclusion At Work report, which surveyed almost 5,500 people across 13 countries, found that only half (52%) of LGBTQ+ workers in the UK are comfortable to be open with colleagues at work about their sexual orientation.

While the overall results showed that people in the UK felt more comfortable being out at work than their global counterparts (the global average was 43%), it still means almost half don’t feel they can be themselves while doing their job.

Some of the findings showed me just how much still needs to be done to help LGBTQ+ people feel accepted in the workplace and in society.

Kerrie Irvine of Deloitte at last year's Pride march in Belfast

A significant number of people globally are worried that being out would lead to discrimination or harassment in the workplace (25% in the UK vs 32% globally), an upsetting statistic we need to change.

In the UK, 38% of respondents said they have experienced non-inclusive behaviours at work, such as feeling undermined and having jokes made at their expense, with nearly half saying they are sure this is because of their LGBTQ+ identity.

Almost half of those who experienced this non-inclusive behaviour did not feel comfortable reporting it due to a lack of faith in their employers to take action (35%) or take the complaint seriously (42%).

No employee should ever feel like they need to hide their true self to avoid harassment or be accepted. They also shouldn’t feel like they won’t be listened to or taken seriously if this happens, otherwise instances will continue to go unreported.

It is incumbent on us as employers to take action to ensure there is a positive culture of LGBTQ+ inclusion, underpinned by respect, enabling people to be themselves and feel safe when attending work.

When asked about diversity in the workplace, three-quarters of UK LGBTQ+ respondents to our survey said they look for a diverse workplace when applying for a new job.

Respondents also cited the importance of the company’s internal commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion (66%), the opportunity to take part in workplace initiatives on inclusion and diversity (59%), external commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion (56%) and leaders who are LGBTQ+ and out (55%) were also important.

But one in five (20%) of respondents said they are currently considering leaving their current role because of the lack of focus or action on LGBTQ+ inclusion.

It’s clear, then, that to retain talent, organisations need to show their commitment to combatting such negativity and help their staff to have better experiences in the workplace.

There are many tools, such as advice lines or whistle-blowing policies that can help to create a more inclusive working environment. We’re also seeing more employers embracing inclusive recruitment strategies, providing safe spaces for people to form connections and voice their opinions and listening to employee feedback.

Employers must understand that creating a truly inclusive culture, where everyone feels welcomed and respected at all times, is important not just during Pride Month but all year round.

We have definitely come a long way in helping LGBTQ+ employees feel able to be themselves at work, but there is clearly progress that needs to be made.

Employers need to be committed to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace where all employees feel valued, safe and respected. As we spend so much of our lives in the workplace, it is crucial everyone has the opportunity to bring their whole selves to work every day.

​Kerrie Irvine is a partner in Deloitte Human Capital. Belfast Pride takes place from July 21-30