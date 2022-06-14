Netflix was the poster boy for subscription services, now it’s the canary in coalmine

There’s a song on the new Arcade Fire album that references subscription fatigue.

Here are the opening lines: “I unsubscribe, I unsubscribe, This ain’t no way of life, I don’t believe the hype.”

Subscription services grew like wildfire during the pandemic. But the indications are that individuals are cutting ties with streaming services.

And the hype around the subscription economy may be evaporating.

In the teeth of the pandemic, Netflix, Disney+, Peloton and anyone else who created a recurring revenue bundle around exercise, information, entertainment or anything else, could do no wrong.

Hell, even runners got their own subscription service. Cyclon is a shoescription”, a service that replaces battered old runners with new shoes and recycles the old ones.

But things are changing. Especially in the media and entertainment sector. With an economic recession looming stocks are falling and budgets are being cut.

Netflix was the poster boy on the way up, and now it seems it is the canary down the coal mine. The streaming company recently forecast a loss of two million subscribers this quarter, has laid off 150 staff, cut production budgets and its stock is down 70% so far this year.

It’s no surprise then that investors are concerned that the fundamentals of the streaming subscription businesses model were off.

Maybe the total market isn’t big enough to support the eye-watering spend on content. In 2021, Netflix’s content budget was $17bn; Amazon Prime Video’s was $9bn, and Apple TV’s was around $6.5bn.

Audiences may still be moving away from linear TV, but building a sustainable standalone service is proving a harder task than thought. Especially when you consider there are ad-supported video alternatives like TikTok and YouTube.

And some businesses – like Apple and Amazon – pitch their streaming services as add-ons to core business models.

The biggest question is how many subscriptions the average consumer can stomach. Kantar found that 85% of US households had a video subscription.

But it found platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime were in decline. Who’s growing? Free ad-supported TV, that’s who! That means channels like Peacock, IMDb TV, Tubi, and Roku.

Advertising-based video on demand also grew – no wonder Netflix is looking at an ad-supported subscription offering.

Kantar also found that the average US household now uses 4.7 services.

In 2020 Barclaycard stated the average number of subscription service per UK household was seven. But we can expect plenty of churn in the post-pandemic world.

Almost 40% of households expect to cut back on entertainment subscriptions this year,according to Kantar’s Global Issues Barometer.

Expect this subscriber seepage to speed up as the cost of living increases and inflation rises.

Last year, consulting firm West Monroe polled 2,500 US consumers about the cost of their monthly subscriptions. It found that 89% of respondents underestimated their monthly spend, with nith nearly half of those who underestimated off by between $100-$300.

It’s important to note that this research included fitness apps, cloud storage, dating sites and more, as well as music, media and streaming video.

Regardless, it seems when people knuckle down and look at household spending, forgotten and underused subscriptions will be the first to go.

This is particularly bad news for news subscriptions, which are also in the firing line for subscription seepage.

We know that paying for news is associated with general entertainment spending.

And recent research from the Netherlands on why users don’t pay for news found that issues around price and perception of value were key considerations for news subscribers.

The study from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam found that price, the availability of free news, a sense of commitment and technical issues were the main barriers to users taking out print and digital subscriptions.

Interestingly, it seems the price of a news subscription was pegged to other subscriptions in the minds of users. The availability heuristic around Netflix, Spotify and Co, and the habit of sharing an account, means participants had a specific price point in mind: €3 to €5 per month.

Anything above this – which includes many news subscriptions – was perceived as costly. Participants also indicated that their interest in news came and went, presumably in line with the news agenda.

This was in opposition to the desire to be entertained, which was stable. As a result, spending on news was occasional and discretionary.

Here’s what one participant said: “I’d rather walk to the [store] for two euro and get [an individual] paper... I think we’re really in the middle of a subscription culture where before you know it you’re spending €50, €60 per month on subscriptions.”

This was compounded by a lack of brand loyalty. Participants weren’t just wary of being stuck with expensive and difficult-to-cancel subscriptions, they were also reluctant to commit to – and limit themselves to – particular news outlets.

With all that in mind, I’ve just totted up my own subscriptions. I’ve got nine, across music, streaming video and news.

I think it’s time to take a look at which I’m using most regularly and which offer value for money.

I suspect I won’t be alone.