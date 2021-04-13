NI’s electricity system and regulation: Utility Regulator is looking into the ownership structure of EirGrid and its subsidiary SONI

The electricity system in Northern Ireland is evolving towards a more environmentally friendly structure. Critical to the successful development of electricity supply will be the efficient regulation of generation and supply and, in parallel, an efficient electricity distribution and transmission system. An essential part of this is the role of SONI (System Operator for Northern Ireland) which was acquired by EriGrid (System Operator for the Republic of Ireland) in 2009. Eirgrid is owned by the Government of Ireland.