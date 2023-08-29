Northern Ireland’s food and drink are outstanding… no wonder we’ve been called the best in the world

In the past 25 years, our food offer has become outstanding.

One thing that always evokes a sense of gratitude is when visitors to Northern Ireland appreciate our excellent food and drink. In my view, we are head and shoulders above many other regions in terms of our food taste, quality, food miles and even social awareness.

No wonder we were named World’s Best Food Region at the World Travel Awards for 2018/19.

The Northern Ireland Investment Summit is taking place on September 12 and 13, hosted by the Department for Business and Trade in partnership with the Northern Ireland Office and Invest NI. It is an opportunity for Northern Ireland to show its food credentials to over 100 key international influencers and potential investors.

I recall several years ago research reflecting the frustration of European conference organisers at the lack of differentiation in conference hospitality. Their exasperation was that you could close your eyes and food would taste the same in any city in Europe. But not so in Belfast and other cities across Northern Ireland.

One of the positive benefits provided by the Investment Summit is the opportunity to show off our local larder. Because of our landscape and dependable rain, we have always been world class at growing pasture, hence we are an outstanding region for grass-fed beef, lamb and dairy.

And as knowledge of micro and macronutrients has grown, the benefits of natural feeding systems and short food miles are better understood.

In the past 25 years, our food offer has become outstanding. Farmhouse cheeses, ice creams, butters, yoghurts, speciality meats, ciders, oils, vinegars and of course bakery products are just some products to have won international awards.

In Northern Ireland we are excellent at good, honest food, no frills, no fuss, just quality that is head and shoulders above other regions.

A vibrant drinks sector has also emerged — ciders, beers, gins and whiskey galore.

Again, these are nationally and internationally award-winning products and it’s great to see Northern Ireland restored to its rightful place as a serious whiskey producing region.

So, what kind of food memories will the delegation coming to the conference take away with them?

The chefs have created a wonderful fusion of products that we all have in the fridge at home, from Dromona Butter and Cheese to Wilson’s Country potatoes.

Local Carnbrooke and McAtamneys beef, Armagh Rocvale chicken and local pork feature highly on the menu.

A number of artisan products such as Irish Black Butter, Dart Mountain Cheese, Just Live a Little granola, Clements eggs and Ewings Glenarm smoked salmon are included.

Cauliflower and Broccoli from Conway farm also feature.

As for desserts, as well as some of our traditional baking like shortbread and barmbrack, the Armagh Bramley apple features with Draynes ice cream and buttermilk sorbet.

And let’s not forget about our alcohol producers, the chefs have cleverly used local drinks such as Long Meadow Cider, Belfast Black, Bushmills and local ginger ale to add flavour to many of their creative dishes.

So, my hopes are that the menu, with outstanding local tastes and flavours, and with short food miles, creates a memorable backdrop for the summit, promotes local produce, inspires international business deals and leaves the delegates with a flavour of Northern Ireland to tempt them back soon.

Michele Shirlow MBE is the chief executive of Food NI, which is dedicated to enhancing the reputation of food and drink from NI