Price cap will provide a cushion for customers, but bills will still remain much higher

Customers of Power NI will have been relieved to hear that what could have been a 60% increase in electricity prices from the start of November will actually turn out to be a 10% decrease.

This is because the tariff rate that Power NI and the Utility Regulator agreed was required for the winter period will be discounted by the Energy Price Guarantee.

Without this price cap an average annual bill would have risen to around £1,517 but the impact of the price cap will mean an average bill will now be around £847.

However, energy prices remain at an all-time high, and all five electricity suppliers have introduced double digit increases multiple times this year.

In 2022, Power NI have already increased prices by almost 49% adding £335 to a typical annual bill.

So, although the impact of the price cap will be to cushion customers from the full impact of these latest hikes, energy bills will remain much higher than last winter.

Power NI customers will welcome this price reduction, especially after 18 months of rising prices, but customers of other suppliers will be anxiously waiting to find out what it means for their bills.

The Energy Price Guarantee applies to every supplier, so it is essential that the four other electricity suppliers in Northern Ireland inform their customers about changes to prices for the winter period.

The Energy Price Guarantee will remain in place for two years and will continue to support customers during a time when energy prices are likely to remain volatile.

And it is important to remember that the guarantee relates to the unit of energy, it is not a set cap… so your exact bill will depend on how much you use.

Although this announcement will start to bring some relief to consumers it is now critical to see confirmation on when the £400 support scheme will be paid and how home heating oil customers will be supported.

Aodhan O’Donnell is founder and owner of the energy comparison firm Power to Switch