Projected fuel poverty figures provide a glimpse into how many will struggle to stay warm over the winter

Households have now faced 18 months of increasing energy prices with no sign of them steadying, let alone decreasing.

Consumers have been telling us that their energy bills have increased by up to £1,500.

Finding this extra money is real struggle when food, road fuel and inflation are all increasing significantly.

And the impact of rising energy prices are still to be fully felt this year. Over the summer period our energy use drops but the reverse is true as we pass September and towards winter.

It’s not alarmist to say people will struggle to stay warm this winter and the projected fuel poverty figures provide a glimpse of this.

The cost of fuel and the energy efficiency of our homes are critical in tackling fuel poverty.

Global factors are impacting on the cost of fuel but surely we should be doing more to make our homes energy efficient. And with many energy firms operating in the wholesale market announcing record profits perhaps they could contribute more to energy efficiency schemes.

Given the high cost of energy we need to treat it as a precious commodity. This means using less through modern, efficient heating systems but also preventing our homes wasting energy through retrofitting homes and improving energy efficiency.

Given the scale of the energy crisis, more needs to be done to support households reduce their energy use, conserve energy and make sustainable choices.

Government will point to a range of programmes and support aimed at households but this is not enough…on the back of the record profits surely targeted schemes to support fuel poor households could be developed and implemented at pace.

Aodhan O’Donnell is founder and owner of energy comparison website Power to Switch