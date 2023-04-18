Steve Orr: Entrepreneur rise in NI is a tangible legacy of the GFA

I was honoured last week to have the opportunity to speak at a special event at Ulster University where US President Joe Biden addressed the people of Northern Ireland and brought global attention to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Before the President made his address, I was able to share my views on what I believe is one of the many really important legacies of the Good Friday Agreement — the rise of Northern Ireland’s entrepreneurs.

I moved to California two months after the Good Friday Agreement was signed. The years I spent there shaped me as an entrepreneur, learning from the best in what truly is the world’s capital of possibility. But what changed me as a person was the civic leadership I witnessed every day by so many successful people who felt it their duty to pay it forward; volunteering to help entrepreneurs for free as they had been helped themselves.

Yet, while my life involved surfing nearly every day in the perfect climate, something had always bugged me. I loved home, Northern Ireland, and I could not stop thinking that the people at home were as good if not better than the people from anywhere else in the world. So I felt it was my duty to try to do something to help.

Because of the courage of Northern Ireland’s political leaders 25 years ago, I returned home in 2007 to a place that had normalised and found a non-profit, science and tech hub, then called the Northern Ireland Science Park and now known as Catalyst. It was established as a Good Friday Agreement project, where Norman Apsley and many others shared the belief in the untapped brilliance of our people. Catalyst then agreed to become the home where we would develop the platform for Northern Ireland’s most experienced and successful people to pay it forward to help our most promising entrepreneurs.

Today, more and more Northern Irish entrepreneurs and their companies are becoming world leaders in their field. The entrepreneurs do it, not just for self-determination, but out of a love of Northern Ireland and a dream of creating opportunities for our people. If you want to witness what fearless looks like, just talk with any of the young entrepreneurs who were present at the Ulster University event or who I meet every day at Catalyst’s campuses. They put it all on the line for a brighter future every day. I believe our political leaders can do this too.

Steve Orr

The contribution of the United States to Northern Irish entrepreneurship over the last 15 years has been profound, but it did not come about only due to government-to-government or even institution-to-institution relationships. It came about through the generosity of US individuals, many of whom were world leaders in their field who just wanted to pay it forward to help us, none more so than Mary Walshok of University California, San Diego.

One of the most important metrics in this area is venture capital investment. In 2022, Northern Ireland scaleup companies attracted £139m of venture capital investment across 89 deals. As recently as 2014 that number was only £5m, but the quality of the companies created by our entrepreneurs and the development of a supportive ecosystem to help them get established, has put Northern Ireland on the radar of major investors from the UK, Ireland, Europe and the US. I believe the value of venture capital deals here could reach or exceed £200m in 2023 and there’s no reason it shouldn’t hit £500m within the next 5-10 years if we keep creating the conditions for innovative companies to start up and scale up in Northern Ireland.

It’s a topic we took the time to talk about with the US Special Economic Envoy Joe Kennedy when he visited Catalyst last week and we look forward to working closely with him to help more companies here to access investment from the US.

As we look to the future, most leaders in Northern Ireland now share a common vision: Opportunity for all from world-leading innovation. This part of the world used to lead the world in five industries and we will lead the world again. Only this time we renew our pledge to pay it forward so that the opportunities created will be accessible to everyone, especially those furthest from opportunity