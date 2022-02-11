The Ivy promises to deliver a ‘memorable experience’ in Belfast

What locals and visitors will be able to peruse on the menu when one, or more, restaurants within the Ivy Collection opens in Belfast city centre depends on what iteration — or iterations — it chooses to launch.

London’s West Street restaurant is the original Ivy.

With its art deco interior, dark wood panelling and subtle stained-glass, it is a long-standing celebrity haunt in the capital.

Following its success over the decades the group has expanded considerably on the back of the Ivy name, further into London and then across the UK and Ireland with a series of different restaurant brands and concepts, including Ivy Brasseries, Ivy Cafés and Ivy Asia.

One of the latest Ivy Collection restaurants, and the closest to us, is the one on Dublin’s Dawson Street, which opened back in 2018.

There’s a comprehensive menu on offer, from cocktails and other drinks, to starters, mains, ‘classics’, roasts and grilled meats, sides, sandwiches, desserts, and even cream tea.

Starters drawing the eye include steak tartare with Dubliner whiskey, creamed truffle potato, and a classic prawn cocktail.

The mains on offer include blackened cod fillet, The Ivy Shepherd’s Pie, and grilled sea bass.

In a review for the Irish Independent when the restaurant opened, critic Katy McGuinness said: “The menu is huge; I thought it only fair to visit twice.

“The first time was on a Saturday night, and we enjoyed a classic prawn cocktail, excellent tempura prawns and the crispy Asian duck salad, which is an Ivy signature.

“Zucchini fritti — deep-fried shards of courgette that are really just an excuse to eat something crunchy dipped in a lemon, chilli and mint yoghurt (and where’s the harm in that?) — is another.”

Contrasted to that, Ivy Asia offers a host of dishes from across the Far East, including sesame crusted prawn dumplings, Wagyu beef, smoking barbecue lamb cutlets and kimchi fried rice.

According to its own marketing blurb: “The Ivy Collection restaurants bring the inimitable service and vibrant surroundings for which The Ivy is loved and revered to a select group of upmarket brasseries and neighbourhood cafés.

“Each restaurant has been designed to deliver the memorable experience that is synonymous with The Ivy’s unique style, and extend the magic of our celebrated West Street venue to handpicked locations across London and the UK.”