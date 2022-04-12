The labour market must be made more diverse

In 2010 60% of women were part of the workforce but that figure has since risen

The demographics of Northern Ireland are changing. Growth in the working-age population has slowed significantly and will continue to slow over the coming decades.

In the 1990s, our working-age population (aged 16 to 64) grew by 84,000, followed by growth of 107,000 in the decade to 2010. This growth added sufficient numbers to the pool of available workers from which employers seek talent, generating fertile ground for economic growth.

However, in the past decade, this growth has slowed to 15,000 and is expected to grow by just 3,000 in the coming decade.

In 1971, there were 5.4 working age people for every older person. It’s anticipated that will fall to 2.5 by 2040.

Northern Ireland is not alone in this challenge. Lower birth rates and higher life expectancy have become a common feature of demographics across many European countries, shaping a transition towards an older population structure.

A shrinking working-age population has many implications, not least labour shortages and lower economic growth. Indeed, the expansion in older-age individuals will require additional taxation to fund larger pension obligations and increased healthcare demands in a system already under pressure.

A lack of additional workers to service a growing economy will increase the bargaining power of workers and should translate to higher wage growth.

Therefore, wage growth is likely to play a more important role in the discussion of monetary policy in the decades to come. Undoubtedly, demographics will play a major role in a range of policy choices over the coming years.

Despite Northern Ireland’s working-age population growth slowing in the 2010s, the economy continued to expand.

Relatively lower levels of employment meant the workforce had scope to catch up with employment rates in other parts of the UK. The employment rate increased from 66% in 2010 to 72% at the beginning of 2020.

Higher rates of economic inactivity in Northern Ireland suggest there is still room for further employment growth, although decades of policy cycles have been unable to shift the stubbornly high inactivity rates.

Furthermore, over the past number of decades, an increasing number of women have entered the workforce. Going into 2010, 60% of women were part of the workforce. This figure has since risen to 69%, an increase not seen in recent decades.

Finally, the ability for Northern Ireland to easily access migrants meant potential labour shortfalls were often reduced by attracting young foreign workers. This access has been somewhat hampered by a combination of stricter migrant laws post-Brexit and a significant reduction in the broader movement of people as a result of the pandemic.

At its peak, Northern Ireland saw almost 17,000 new National Insurance number applications to non-UK nationals, declining to just 1,800 in 2021.

The population dividend for the local labour market appears to be running out. Businesses across a range of sectors are warning of an inability to access workers. Manufacturing NI members listed “access to labour” as their biggest issue in January.

The Ulster Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index recorded Northern Ireland as having the “slowest rate of job creation across UK regions” as firms struggled to access suitable candidates to fill positions.

Businesses may adapt to the lack of available workers in the short term by reducing orders or increasing lead times, both inevitably hampering business growth if left unresolved.

However, as a tighter labour market becomes a permanent feature, over the longer term, businesses are likely to invest in productivity-enhancing technologies, a broader provision of employee benefits and workforce training to ensure employees can adapt as new skills are demanded.

When labour shortages move to the forefront of issues faced by business, the focus turns to those who are out of work as potential workers to fill vacancies.

The unemployed population (i.e. those who are actively seeking and available to start work) accounts for just 4% of the workless population (aged 16 to 64), while the final 96% is accounted for by the economically inactive population (i.e. those who are not actively seeking and available to start work).

The latter forms a group whom policymakers have tried to understand, mobilise and activate, with little success, over recent decades.

This group ranges from, but isn’t limited to, mothers with caring responsibilities, individuals suffering long-term sickness, students and early retirees.

Irrespective of their reason for worklessness, 17% report they would like to work.

As labour shortages continue to bite, this group represents significant potential to contribute towards addressing labour supply challenges.

However, they will require support in their transition towards employment.

Retaining older workers will also become a vital component in upholding future labour supply. Understanding and addressing their needs must be considered by employers.

Participation in the working world for the most part is not just an economic aspiration; it also brings social and psychological benefits while moving individuals out of poverty and increasing income.

The years ahead will bring significant challenges — and for these to be met, the Northern Ireland labour market must become a more diverse and inclusive place.

- Marguerite Shannon is senior economist at the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre