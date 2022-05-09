Toxic issues pile up for future Executive

The Executive will be limited in what it can do to address the cost-of-living crisis, but the expectations of voters will be high

If the politicians can agree to form an Executive following last week’s election, there will be no shortage of major issues for incoming ministers to deal with.

If a first and deputy first minster are appointed, the next step will be the allocation of departments.

We are well used to health being seen as the poisoned chalice, but this time around, Covid and the cost-of-living crisis will mean that there are no easy briefs.

Budgets across the departments will be under extreme pressure and every minister will be severely challenged.

The Executive is often criticised for being short-termist and putting off much-needed reforms for the medium to long term. In this Assembly, the risk is that short-term pressures will completely drown out the focus on progressing other, strategic needs.

So, it is more important than ever that an incoming Executive is focused, cohesive and prepared to take tough decisions. Here are some of the major short- and longer-term issues they will have to contend with.

Cost-of-living crisis: It has rightly been one of the main topics of debate in the latest election campaign. But the politicians will now be under pressure to get into government and to deliver on their manifesto pledges to help alleviate it.

This is particularly the case given Northern Ireland’s position as the most vulnerable region of the UK to the crisis. It has the highest levels of public sector workers (who face significantly below-inflation pay rises), the highest levels of low-paid jobs and the highest dependency on welfare.

The Executive will of course be limited in what it can do to address the cost-of-living-crisis, but the expectations of voters will be high.

Skills shortages: Skills shortages are issues for both the public and private sectors and the challenge has been exacerbated by Brexit. Effectively, everyone is now chasing after the same staff and it is a sellers’ market as far as labour is concerned. With the public sector’s ability to offer pay rises constrained, we will see more industrial action on a scale we haven’t seen in decades.

We could also see a flight of public workers to the private sector due to the squeeze public sector workers face. So a new Executive will have to contend with impossible-to-satisfy pay demands, rising skills shortages across health, education and other areas of government, as well as demands from the business community for Department for the Economy action to address skills shortages in industry.

Public sector pay: The reality is that Northern Ireland’s public sector will only be able to afford pay rises of between 2-3%. Anything above this is unaffordable and would require swingeing cuts in other areas.

Public sector employment is currently at a ten-and-a-half-year high, meaning that the public sector pay bill has already been rising, with 12,000 new jobs in the past five years.

Public sector workers will understandably want a higher level of pay rise that is more in line with the rising cost of living (9-10%). The inevitable conflict between the expectation and the reality presents major challenges for an incoming administration to motivate and retain staff.

Cost-of-delivering-government crisis: Alongside the cost-of-living crisis, there is also a cost-of-delivering-government crisis. And this goes way beyond the rising public sector pay bill across the 218,000 public sector workers.

Now is arguably the worst time ever to embark on a large-scale construction project due to the cost pressure and supply chain difficulties. This is the environment in which a new Executive will have to balance short-term pressures with longer-term goals. It will be no easy task.

Educational under-achievement (and dealing with the legacy of Covid): This is both a short- and long-term issue that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

A surge of educational under-achievement is therefore already in the pipeline as a result of Covid lockdowns and lost face-to-face teaching, and the cost-of-living crisis will exacerbate the inequality in educational outcomes.

The Executive needs to help pupils play catch-up from Covid, be mindful of the issues the cost-of-living crisis will create and address the structural reforms that our education systems has long needed.

Reform of the health service: The health service has needed long-term reform and this has been exacerbated by Covid. Reports into the structural reform the health service has long needed remain gathering dust on the shelves. Now, more than ever, these reforms need to be implemented.

Infrastructure issues such as water and sewage: Outside of skills shortages, one of the main issues the business community has been raising is the need for investment in infrastructure such as wastewater and sewerage.

Whilst the roll-out of faster broadband in NI has arguably been world-class, the situation regarding wastewater and sewerage is dire.

We hear continually from developers that they are constrained in their ability to build new homes and commercial buildings due to the lack of availability of adequate sewerage.

This means some areas that could potentially be sites for homes are currently development black spots. An incoming NI Executive urgently needs to address this. However, water charges, which have always been a political hot potato, are firmly off the table due to the cost-of-living crisis.

As we well know, in Northern Ireland, problems not dealt with only get bigger. This is why it is vital that a fully functioning Executive is up and running to tackle these issues soon rather than later.

Richard Ramsey is chief economist at Ulster Bank NI