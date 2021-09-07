Unlocking potential of electrification

Way forward: electrification could help NI economically and with the environment

While the concept of electrification isn’t new in Northern Ireland by any means, a heightened focus in recent times on green recovery and the sustainability agenda has put its potential for Northern Ireland under the spotlight.

Broadly characterised as the use of renewable electricity to supply heating and transport needs through heat pumps and electric vehicles, electrification is chief amongst a suite of technological solutions aimed at helping the UK to reach its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Until recently, a detailed understanding as to the full extent of the potential impact of electrification on the local economy was lacking.

However, a new report which was commissioned by NIE Networks with KPMG, shines a light on the scale of its transformative potential — which exceeds that anticipated to date.

The report — Electrification: Economic Opportunity for Northern Ireland — sets out how electrification could stimulate investment of £9.6bn in the period to 2040, create around 5,000 full-time equivalent jobs here in Northern Ireland, and boost economic output by around £18.8bn over that period.

Additionally, it suggests that electrification has the potential to act as a catalyst for a wave of innovation as demand from the sector increases, creating a cluster of expertise which will be a springboard for international growth. As such, Northern Ireland could potentially build a reputation for electrification technology knowledge on a par with Silicon Valley’s for information technology, Seattle’s for aerospace and Emilia-Romagna’s for motorcycles.

A deep dive on electrification of heating in the report reveals that the use of heat pumps in Northern Ireland could reach 375,000 by 2040 — 94% of which are expected to be installed in residential buildings. This would involve direct investment of £600m over that period in addition to building retrofit, and would avoid £200m in related annual fossil fuel spend.

On transport meanwhile, it suggests that electric vehicles could represent 84% of all cars and taxis in Northern Ireland by 2040 — a move which would need £500m of investment between 2022 and 2040 including creating 5,500 public charging points, but which would reduce our annual spend on fossil fuels by £800m.

The area of power generation decarbonisation also comes under focus. With renewable energy generation anticipated to further displace fossil fuels, increasing from approximately 50% now to 80% by 2030, followed by increasing demand from heating and transport in the years after, a total investment of £4bn is required over the period.

In addition, the report estimates that the power network will require £1.7bn in additional investment by 2040 to support that transformation.

Despite significant upfront installation costs, electrification technologies are relatively inexpensive to run once operational and have a relatively long life — ranging typically from 15 years for heat pumps and electric vehicles, to 30 plus years for power network capacity and building fabric improvements.

The report sets out the investment needed to support electrification at around £9.6bn, which — in the period 2022-2024 — equates to around £500m a year.

Whilst a major investment in the context of Northern Ireland’s economy, the return on investment is significant and the benefits are immediate and sustained for the duration of the investment’s lifetime.

The report estimates that electrification would displace £1.4bn of annual expenditure on imported fossil fuels by 2040, with indirect benefits of capital investment to effect it leading to an estimated total gross value added (GVA) of £18.8bn.

With such a clear return on investment — not only in terms of economics, but also the broader environmental and health benefits — it is clear that electrification of Northern Ireland’s heating and transport creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity to protect and enhance the environment for this and future generations.

It makes sound environmental and economic sense, but it will require the assistance of government to set a clear direction to stimulate demand through regulation and investment.

By catalysing the journey now, we will be able to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also saving money and creating jobs.

Paul Stapleton is managing director of NIE Networks. The full report is available at nienetworks.co.uk