Watchdog or bloodhound: What exactly are auditors supposed to do?

The role of auditors Deloitte in exposing the RTÉ payments scandal has increased interest in the profession, but their responsibilities are far from what the average person on the street might think

Auditors found issues with RTE's accounts which were then sent to a forensic accountant. Photo: Collins

EY has consistently defended its auditing of Anglo, and settled without an admission of liability. Above, former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive, David Drumm

Here’s a fun question to liven up your next pub quiz: what does an auditor do?

If you said “conducts audits” you would be right, smart alec.

But if quizzers were to get the follow-up question: what is the point of an audit? then things might get trickier.

If the poor souls at our hypothetical dullest pub quiz of all time were pushed to answer, their response would likely be some variation of: “To uncover financial wrongdoing at businesses.”

Multiple studies have shown this understanding is commonly held among members of the public in a variety of countries, including Australia and the UK. It’s also largely wrong.

The scandal engulfing RTE, after an audit by Deloitte ended up uncovering hidden payments to Ryan Tubridy, is likely the first time most of the public have even thought about auditing in years.

Auditors tend to only pop up in the public consciousness during financial scandals, such as the banking crisis, when most were cleared of wrongdoing.

From the outside, it looks like in the case of RTE, the auditors’ actions lived up to the public’s expectations of the role.

There was something strange in the accounts and the auditors caught it.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Public Accounts committee, Anne O’Leary, the chair of the RTE audit and risk committee, said Deloitte “came to me and said there was a problem”.

“We had a look at the problem and came back. The auditor said he was unhappy and advised me to get forensic accountants.”

But why was Deloitte moved aside, and why were forensic accountants brought in?

And why were auditors largely cleared of blame following the banking collapse? It’s largely because detecting hidden financial issues at a company is not really the job of an auditor.

Lisa Campbell, the head of operations at the Irish Auditing & Accounting Supervisory Authoity (IAASA), said: “There is a public perception that an auditor will identify most frauds and prevent a company from going bust.

“But there is an expectation gap, there’s a difference between what the public thinks an auditor should do, and what the legal standards say.”

Jonathan McGee, a consultant at accounting firm Mercia and a trained auditor, nicely summarises what an auditor does.

“We give reasonable assurance that the financial statements of a company are free from material misstatement,” he says.

That short sentence actually has a lot in it. There are two key parts. One is “reasonable assurance”.

Auditors are at pains to point out that they are never able to 100% guarantee that they have identified all potential issues in a company’s accounts.

“There could be tens of thousands of sales transactions,” Mr McGee adds.

“It isn’t practical for an auditor to look at every one. You have to test on a sample basis.

“What the public finds difficult is that this is not designed to be a measure to say everything is perfect.”

The other central part is how an auditor gives an assurance that accounts do not have ‘‘material” misstatements. This concept of a transaction being “material” is key. If it’s a listed company with €100m in revenue, will an investor care about a €2 transaction? Ms Campbell says no.

So who decides what is a “reasonable” number of transactions to examine? And who decides what is “material” to the company and what isn’t? In both cases, it’s largely down to the discretion of the auditor.

This isn’t decided completely randomly, IAASA sets out standards which auditors have to follow. But how materiality is decided can vary significantly.

“It could be transactions which are over the size of 5% of the company’s profit, or 1% of its assets, or something else,” Ms Campbell says.

An important point to bear in mind is that what is “material” to an auditor may be different to what the general public thinks is important.

For example, a newspaper could run a story about a public body paying €4,000 to put up its executives in a five-star hotel during a week-long trip abroad. It’s likely this would be considered “material” to the average person on the street.

But if it is a massive organisation with hundreds of millions in revenue, this transaction may be too small to cross the “materiality” threshold set by the auditor.

Once materiality is set, the auditor picks its sample of transactions and checks that nothing has been “misstated”.

“This could be, for example, if the accounts said assets were €1m but they were actually €2m,” says Cait Carmody, the director of professional standards at accounting body CPA Ireland.

“An auditor has a big job. It’s easy to say with the benefit of hindsight ‘how did they miss that’, but the auditor has to look at many figures in the company.”

“There’s a phrase that an auditor is a watchdog, not a bloodhound,” Mr McGee adds. “By its nature, fraud is concealment. What sometimes happens is it can start with small amounts where people dip their toes in the water, and these can be hard to detect as they fly below the radar.”

Ms Campbell adds that an important point to recognise is that auditors don’t make calls over how a business is run.

“For example, with reckless lending. It’s not the auditor’s job to say: ‘You shouldn’t have lent that money’. They check that the board is happy with the controls in place for those payments,” she says.

“So, say the company could have a system where the CEO can authorise all payments up to €100,000, then anything higher has to go through the board.

“The auditor could think ‘€100,000 is a lot of money’, but it’s not their job to make judgment calls. Once it’s clear to the business owners what the controls are, they’ve done their job.”

All of this is to say that the job of auditors is essentially to make sure that the numbers on the balance sheet have a firm basis in reality.

They also ensure that the business has a system in place when it comes to approving payments and how things are recorded which adheres to national and international guidelines.

This is part of why the auditors of Ireland’s banks were largely not found responsible for their collapse during the financial crisis.

This is likely the most famous example of auditors in Irish public debate, where many were criticised for giving banks consistently clean audits during the boom.

But a major review from the Chartered Accountants Regulatory Board (CARB) found the problem was largely with the professional standards set to guide auditors, rather than the work the auditors did themselves.

Don Thornhill, the then-chairman of CARB, told the Sunday Independent the review by the regulator was “extensive”.

“The board [of CARB] was confident that it was properly carried out and reached the correct conclusions,” he said, declining to comment further.

But despite the findings, issues have been raised, most notably with the work at the former Anglo Irish Bank, which saddled Irish taxpayers with billions of euro in debt after going bust.

Earlier this year, EY Ireland agreed to pay a multi-million euro settlement regarding its audit work on Anglo’s accounts during the boom.

The Irish state, which took over Anglo’s debts, claimed EY should have discovered how the lender’s former chairman had a habit of moving loans off the firm’s balance sheet.

EY has consistently defended its auditing of Anglo, and settled without an admission of liability.

Looking slightly further afield, the collapse of UK construction firm Carillion prompted some soul-searching about the role of the profession.

Following claims that auditors KPMG missed major red flags in the firm’s accounts, the company settled a lawsuit brought by Carillion’s liquidator after paying a hefty £14.4m to the accounting regulator.

KPMG’s auditing ended up provoking an outburst from Labour MP Peter Kyle during a committee hearing into the collapse, when he told executives: “I wouldn’t hire you to do an audit of the contents of my fridge.”

The Carillion collapse and a string of other controversies have provoked calls to reform auditing in the UK by strengthening the powers of regulators and addressing the dominance of the ‘Big Four’ in the sector.

However, neither of these would change audits so much that they would end up doing what the public actually thinks they do — tackling potential fraud or wrongdoing.

The story is similar in Ireland. Standards were strengthened after the crash in an EU overhaul.

This included new rules in areas such as requiring that auditors be switched after a certain length of time, to prevent firms getting too close to management. But the changes were very much an evolution of the older auditing system, rather than an overhaul.

“Every time something blows up in a company, the first question asked is ‘how did the auditors miss that’,” Ms Carmody says.

“The media will be the first people to imply that, and it is their job to, as it’s what the public will ask. But auditors aren’t necessarily forensic accountants. You don’t approach an audit with the lens of looking for fraud. You do it to see that the figures are materially correct.”

When all is said and done, Ms Campbell says the potential depth of audits comes down to two simple issues — time and money.

“Maybe there is a question about that legal and regulatory framework, whether it could be considered to see if there is more they [auditors] could do.

“But the thing is, if someone decides an auditor has to certify 100% of transactions in a business, that would cost a lot of money, so there has to be a balance.”