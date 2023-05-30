Why employers can’t dismiss appeal of hybrid working

Over the past few months there has been a noticeable backlash from significant figures in both the private and public sectors against the hybrid working models many employers have introduced post-pandemic

For many people in professional, office-based jobs, working remotely for at least part of the week has very much become the norm since we were all forced to work from home in the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020.

But with no restrictions on working in an office, more employers are now voicing their desire to get workers back into a central workplace — with even Chancellor Jeremy Hunt commenting recently that the default should be “you work in the office unless there’s a good reason not to be in the office”.

Speaking at a British Chambers of Commerce meeting in London, the Chancellor said: “I worry about the loss of creativity when people are permanently working from home and not having those water cooler moments, where they bounce ideas off each other. I think that’s why businesses are saying they want people back.”

That view is, of course, a valid one. Businesses need their people to collaborate and learn from one another. But on the same day Mr Hunt made his comments, Deloitte released the results of the global survey of younger workers which found that more than three-quarters of Gen Zs (77%) and millennials (71%) would consider looking for a new job if asked to go into their workplace full-time.

While many bosses who favour a full return to the office may collectively roll their eyes at this, Deloitte’s survey suggested that the reason many younger workers favour hybrid arrangements is the rising cost of living — with more than half of all respondents saying they live from pay-day to pay-day.

The cost-of-living crisis was their top concern for UK Gen Zs and millennials, chosen by 50% and 55% respectively, higher than the global average. Nearly half of UK Gen Zs (48%) and over half of millennials (55%) said they worry their monthly income won’t cover all their expenses. To make ends meet, 42% of Gen Zs and a quarter of millennials have taken on a side hustle, and value remote working because it helps them save money.

At the same time respondents feel they are less likely to be able to ask for flexibility at work if the economy doesn’t improve, with 25% of UK millennials saying they answer work emails outside of normal working hours at least five days a week.

Clearly, there is a feeling amongst this demographic that they are working hard but not really making progress. In our survey over half of Gen Zs and 47% of millennials in the UK said they feel stressed all or most of the time and this is higher among women, LGBT+, ethnic minorities, and those with disabilities.

Strategies to manage wellbeing differ from person to person, so organisations need nuanced support from the top down to enable their employees to thrive. In the race for talent, we know employers who invest in staff wellbeing are more likely to have staff who are happy, productive and more committed to stay and build their career.

For our part, Deloitte remains committed to flexible working and trusting our people to make the right choices, while at the same time working to create opportunities to foster collaboration, connections and community.

Looking forward, we believe employers who recognise the desire for flexibility and choice are more likely to attract, retain and motivate the best talent.

​Andrew McKibbin is a partner at Deloitte