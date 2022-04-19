Why TikTok offers a bright future for social commerce

TikTok landed its billionth user in 2021, just four short years after its global launch — half the time it took Facebook, Instagram or YouTube and three years faster than WhatsApp.

Predicted to hit 1.5 billion monthly active users this year, TikTok has moved far beyond a teen’s dancing and lip-syncing app to a video and entertainment powerhouse responsible for driving trends in music, food, news, politics and ecommerce.

TikTok is an entertainment platform first and foremost and we see creativity from all corners of our community day in, day out.

Our research found that 75% of people say they come to TikTok to be entertained and so the sweet spot for brand’s digital advertising should be to make authentically-produced, creative content with the premise ‘don’t make ads, make TikToks’.

Brands on TikTok have the opportunity to connect with a diverse community of one billion people around the world and grow their business in ways they can’t anywhere else.

They show up on TikTok to be the most creative versions of themselves and the ones who succeed are those who adopt a ‘TikTok first’ mindset.

It’s not necessarily the biggest names that are resonating with our community but rather brands of all sizes and across all sectors. From M&S to ASOS through to fast-growing businesses like Ooni Pizza and Wonderskin, they all have that key ingredient of a willingness to be bold and show an authentic personality through their content that resonates with users.

Online shopping has seen a major shift in the last few years, driven by gen Z and millennials and accelerated by the pandemic, with platforms like TikTok disrupting the way we discover and buy products.

With more people encouraged to shop based on recommendations from their favourite creators or the latest online sensation, our research shows that 85% of people have bought a product or service after seeing it advertised or reviewed on social media.

Another shopping habit picking up speed in popularity with gen Z and millennials is livestream ecommerce, which brings together the community’s favourite parts of discovering and buying new products, with an entertaining TikTok twist.

Sports lifestyle retailer Ellesse successfully worked with global singer Zara Larsson on a shoppable TikTok livestream concert in which fans could easily buy Ellesse products.

We’re seeing people turning to TikTok not only to express their creativity and be entertained, but also to share their best new product finds and discover the next hot thing.

With hashtags like #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, which currently stands at almost 11 billion views, having captured the community’s attention we are seeing products sell out all over the world and brands elevate to cult status, from Little Moons to Cera Ve and many more.

The #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt phenomenon shows how the TikTok community is maturing from wanting to be inspired toward purchase intent.

The future is bright for social commerce on TikTok with a huge opportunity for consumers and brands to discover and sell products and connect with each other in a unique way. We are constantly experimenting and introducing new features to make shopping even better on our platform.

Events like eComm Live are a great opportunity for retailers and the wider industry to come together and share learnings on burgeoning areas like social commerce.

As a platform, we want to help brands of all sizes realise TikTok’s potential as an ecommerce channel and so meeting retailers at eComm Live is a great way to share knowledge and help bring those attending further along into their ecommerce journey.

Dave Morrissey is vertical lead, ecommerce and retail at TikTok. He is one of over 50 speakers at eComm Live, which takes place in the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre, Belfast on April 27 and 28. Tickets at www.ecomm.live