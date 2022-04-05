Why war in Ukraine boosts net-zero case

Journalists walk inside a destroyed warehouse for storing food outside Kyiv after an attack by Russian forces

In case you haven’t noticed, we are now in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

I say ‘we’ because unlike some previous episodes of high inflation, most, if not all, western economies are facing into the same crisis.

You might have thought that after a tumultuous two years of Covid-related shutdown and reopening, that we were owed a bit of economic normality.

Alas, it was not to be.

Coming out of the pandemic last year, it was almost inevitable that we would see some inflation emanate from the restart of the economy.

However, it is the war in Ukraine that has dramatically altered the economic outlook.

Even if there is a resolution to the conflict in the next number of weeks, the consequences will continue to affect our daily lives for months, if not years.

The reason that this bout of inflation is different is because it is not being driven primarily by an overheating economy. It is being fuelled to a large extent by increasing energy prices.

Everyone consumes energy in some shape or form and it tends to form a significant part of household and business costs.

Therefore, an energy price increase tends to spread its effects throughout the economy.

We’ve had energy price surges before, but the speed and scale of this crisis is unlike anything we have seen for decades.

Also in recent years, energy crises have been driven by a surge of demand. This is where growth in the economy outstrips growth in energy supply.

This time, it’s different. The demand driven inflation that we saw in the latter half of 2021 has given way to concerns over the sustainability of supply.

The war in Ukraine effectively took a bad situation and made it an awful lot worse.

Households and businesses are therefore facing into a very tough few months where almost all will experience an unprecedented reduction in living standards.

Attention last month was rightly focused on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement and what the government might to do help households through this crisis.

In the end, all that was offered was an ill-targeted tax change and a 5p cut in fuel duty.

While the Spring Statement was met with near universal criticism for misreading the scale of the crisis, some of that criticism is wide of the mark.

Yes, Rishi Sunak should have done more in the short term to help ease the burden of current crisis.

His efforts should have been focused on the benefits system and helping households who will fall into absolute poverty over the next few months. But that can only ever be a short-term fix.

The crisis that we now face resulted from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but it was not caused by it.

By this I mean that the UK and other European countries have left themselves extremely exposed to an energy supply crisis.

Short term measures are necessary to try and prevent the worst of outcomes for the most affected, but the conversation now needs to turn to how we dramatically alter energy supply and its use in our economy.

Rishi Sunak, whose mini budget was widely criticised

Plans for ‘net zero’ need to be talked about in terms of years, not decades.

To be clear, the economic case for ‘net zero’ has fundamentally changed.

The logic of switching towards lower and cleaner energy consumption hasn’t changed, it is that the cost of the status quo has increased dramatically.

We now can’t afford not to make this change. The current energy crisis is just the first in a long line of fossil fuel crises that are coming down the track. Net zero is our only way to change course.

It might be comfortable for our policymakers to think that this is such a large task that it can only be a job for the UK government.

In 2021 Northern Ireland generated 41.3% of its electricity from renewable sources while Scotland managed 61.8% for the same period. There is plenty we can do by ourselves.

One of the more underappreciated benefits of moving to a decarbonised energy system is that it frees us from global turbulence that defines fossil fuels.

Now I would go much further and say that net zero can be seen as a tool for achieving macroeconomic stability.

This current crisis will fade. Energy prices, and inflation more generally, will fall back to normal levels.

We can probably provide support to shield the most vulnerable until we get to the other side of this.

The worst thing we could do at that point would be to sit back and be thankful that the worst was over.

We would do far better to learn the real lesson of this crisis and change course now.

Paul MacFlynn is an economist and co-director of the Nevin Economic Research Institute (Neri)