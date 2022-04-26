Will the new Executive avail of fiscal options to benefit Northern Ireland?

After the elections on May 5, the Northern Ireland Assembly, working through the re-established Executive, will be able to bid for an agreement with the UK Treasury which would allow the Executive to vary many of the revenue taxes which currently apply on a UK basis..

The in-coming NI Executive will have to decide whether it wishes to have devolved authority to vary income tax, fuel duties, alcohol duty, tobacco duty, stamp duty land tax, air passenger duty, the apprenticeship levy and landfill taxes.

This could represent a major shift in the operation of devolution which would transfer greater decision-making discretion to the NI Executive.

The NI Fiscal Commission has already committed to the publication of its opinion on the merits of greater devolution of each, or all, of these sources of tax revenue to be available to Stormont.

The UK Treasury seems likely to agree to widen the scope of fiscal devolution as it affects Northern Ireland but with an over-riding condition that, if the NI Executive varies any of these taxes, up or down, the change in revenue available to Stormont will be off-set by a comparable change in the UK Treasury Block grant allocated to Stormont.

Northern Ireland ministers would not be allowed to use the increased fiscal discretion to make UK-wide taxation either more or less favourable to Northern Ireland taxpayers.

At first sight, that may be seen as a rule which would require continuing equality of tax treatment with little to commend the change.

However, that conclusion would be deceptive and misleading.

Using the example already in operation affecting Scotland, the Scots have decided to increase the income tax charged on higher incomes (by changing the width of the income bands), thus giving the Scottish budget a useful, if marginal, increase in revenue outside the Block Grant formula.

The question, in principle, for the Executive is whether it might use discretion in tax rates to either deliver extra services (above parity) or reduce some forms of spending, to stay within parity.

Since the decision to have local variants would be optional, arguably, it would be sensible to have the authority, even if it was not used.

The Northern Ireland Fiscal Commission, days before the closure of the now dissolved Assembly, gave an early outline of the variation on several sources of taxation on which it is now ready to offer an agenda of possibilities to the Executive, through the Minister of Finance. Its report will be published in May 2022.

The outgoing Minister of Finance from the Executive was Conor Murphy. He, or his successor if there is a change in personnel, will have responsibility to lead the debate on whether any of the possible changes, on devolving more tax varying powers should be accepted.

A note of caution on this important new agenda is needed. Obviously, the UK Treasury (or Chancellor of the Exchequer) would also be party to any changes and this reserved power would be critical if Stormont devised a redistribution of tax revenue that was adjudged to be a major distortion on a UK basis.

The Fiscal Commission has opened a wide ranging agenda. It has examined over 20 different UK taxes where devolution might be considered, whether to allow upward or downward changes.

It includes income tax, fuel, alcohol and tobacco duties, stamp duty land tax, air passenger duty, the apprenticeship levy and landfill tax.

In a notable omission the Commission at this stage makes no reference to corporation tax, even though in recent years this was a favoured candidate for local discretion.

The absence of a considered conclusion on the merits of local discretion on corporation tax rates must presumably be seen as a form of decision postponement.

Internationally, the OECD hopes that the larger multi-national businesses a move to a 15% rate of corporation tax linked to a new formula to introduce international agreement on basing corporation tax not on the place of the company of registration but, more logically, on the places where the multi-national does business.

That may mean that the UK, Irish and Northern Ireland reactions on the best options for a new international agreement would be compelling.

The Northern Ireland Fiscal Commission has opened a wide ranging debate about the most appropriate fiscal structure for a devolved NI government.

The re-elected Stormont Assembly will need careful advice. The prospect is that a greater degree of devolution will make good analytical sense.

It is more critical than an easy assumption that simplifies greater devolution into a form of anti-UK logic.

The Fiscal Commission faces a real challenge in showing how fiscal discretion might be designed to work to Northern Ireland’s advantage.