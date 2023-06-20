With challenges ahead for the local economy, questions are raised regarding sustainable recovery

There was no shortage of economic data to pick through last week with the labour market and output figures released on Tuesday and Thursday respectively. And they give some useful insight into where the local economy is in the face of a series of headwinds and crises.

They also raise questions about whether the recovery we have been seeing is sustainable. Not least given the storm brewing in the mortgage market and cost of borrowing in general.

Since the pandemic occurred economists and commentators have been asking “are we there yet?” Have we returned to pre-pandemic levels? Depending on the frequency of the specific statistic (monthly/quarterly), the benchmark has been pre-March 2020. For quarterly data, Q4 2019 is invariably the timestamp to compare economic progress.

On the economic output front, private sector services activity and manufacturing output had already returned to pre-pandemic levels, but the headlines concealed contrasting fortunes at a sub-sector level.

Indeed, some services industries have never had it so good as far as activity is concerned. For example, the other services category, which includes arts, recreation, private healthcare & education and personal services, saw record levels of activity in Q1 2023.

This sector has benefited from the record NHS waiting lists which has led to a boom in demand for private healthcare.

The latter has benefited from demand from the Republic of Ireland too which extends to cross-border shopping and tourism.

Conversely, some manufacturing sub-sectors, notably transport equipment (includes aerospace) is still producing 25% less than it did back in Q4 2019, ahead of the pandemic.

Last week’s labour market data dump by Nisra provided a few more ticks on the “are we there yet?” checklist. But there are also some labour market indicators that remain adrift of pre-Covid-19 levels or rates. So, we remain stuck in what could be described as the Vicky Pollard (yeah but no but) zone.

Nisra’s Labour Force Survey revealed that NI’s employment rate, the percentage of working-age population (16-64yrs) in work, hit 74.2% in the three months to April 2023. That matches its pre-pandemic rate in Q4 2019 and compares with a pandemic low of 70.3%.

Total employment in Feb-Apr 2023 (883,000) finally eclipsed the Q4-2019 level of 876,000. Meanwhile the economic inactivity rate, a measure of the proportion of working-age population neither in work nor looking for work, returned to its pre-pandemic level of 25.8% in the latest period.

NI’s unemployment rate had already returned to its pre-pandemic rate of 2.4% a few months ago and remains at that rate in Feb-Apr 2023. But the number of employees in Northern Ireland, using the Quarterly Employment Survey, returned to its pre-pandemic peak of 780,490 jobs in Q4 2019 by Q4 2021. Some 50,000 jobs (net gain) have been added in the last two years.

The third NI employment measure, HMRC monthly payrolls, also returned to pre-pandemic levels some time ago (June 2021). It is early days, but HMRC payrolls looks to have peaked in March (790,945) and has fallen by a cumulative 2,500 jobs in April and May (788,444).

Creating jobs will be more difficult going forward given the headwinds of higher interest rates/inflation, increased taxation and public expenditure cuts. Public sector employment has increased by over 8% during the last 5 years (+16,900 jobs) and is approaching a 13-year high.

But given the squeeze on Stormont’s finances, the public sector, and those sectors reliant on public funding (eg community & voluntary sector and construction industry), will not be a source of employment growth.

Self-employment and total hours worked/average hours worked are the two labour market indicators that have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

NI’s employment recovery has been flattered by a rise in employee numbers which has been boosted by a rotation out of self-employment. The number of self-employed in NI stood at 103,000 in Feb-Apr 2023.

That is 23% below (33,000 fewer workers) pre-pandemic levels (Q4 2019). Covid-19’s legacy is also evident within the changing nature of NI’s economically inactive.

Working From home and other flexible working arrangements has seen the number of people inactive due to family and caring responsibilities decrease by 15,000 since Q4 2019.

However, our long-term sickness has increased by 17,000 over the same period. Getting back to pre-pandemic levels of long-term sickness is not expected to happen anytime soon. NI’s record NHS waiting lists is arguably adding to the problem.

Overall, Nisra’s latest batch of local labour market statistics are encouraging and point to a robust labour market. Near record low unemployment and plenty of employment opportunities. Granted there are some signs that labour demand is softening.

Notwithstanding long-term issues such as low productivity, the overall picture of the local labour market is something policymakers would have dreamt about.

The issue is the main problems facing the economy lie beyond the labour market. Inflation and higher interest rates are two interconnected sources of pain for the economy at present.

We would love to go back to the pre-pandemic combination of CPI inflation below 2% and bank rate at 0.75%. Instead, we have CPI inflation running at 8.7% y/y and bank rate at 4.5%.

Near record low unemployment is little comfort in a cost-of-living crisis. Households would like their energy and food costs and their purchasing power go back to pre-pandemic levels, but this is probably a vain hope.

Given that the UK labour market is not weakening sufficiently for the Bank of England’s liking (unemployment rate is falling and wage growth is accelerating), further interest rate rises are inevitable. Financial markets expect bank rate to hit 5.75% by later this year with interest rate cuts unlikely until 2025. A cost of borrowing crisis for many beckons.

This will impact on consumer spending and hit those businesses that rely on it. We’ve already heard about the effects on the likes of the hospitality sector with recent announcements of restaurant closures. Clearly not all sectors will be able to sustain the recovery in activity/output in recent quarters, given the challenges that lie ahead.

And in turn, falling output will contribute to a weakening in the labour market.

Richard Ramsey is chief economist at Ulster Bank