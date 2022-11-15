Animal feed manufacturer John Thompson and Sons Limited to be sentenced for two health and safety breaches

The company based on Belfast’s York Road, admitted two offences under the Health and Safety at Work Order

One of Northern Ireland’s leading animal feed manufacturers will be sentenced for two health and safety breaches in the New Year, a court has heard.

A representative from John Thompson and Sons Limited appeared at Belfast Crown Court today to enter two guilty pleas on behalf of the company.

Based on Belfast’s York Road, the company was charged with three separate offences under the Health and Safety at Work Order.

A charge of failing to provide and maintain plants and systems at work that were ‘safe and without risks to health’ on December 21, 2019 was put to the company representative.

When he was asked by a court clerk “on behalf John Thompson and Sons Limited, do you enter a plea of guilty or not guilty?”, the representative replied: “Guilty.”

He entered a guilty plea to a second charge of failing to ensure the safety of a non-employee on the same date.

A third charge of failing to prevent access ‘to any dangerous part of machinery’ on December 21st, 2019 was denied by the company representative.

After the pleas were entered on behalf of the company, a prosecutor told Judge Donna McColgan KC the Crown was leaving the third charge “on the books” and it will not be proceeded with.

Crown barrister David McNeill said the two guilty pleas “adequately reflect the prosecution case.”

Judge McColgan scheduled the plea and sentence for Thursday January 12, 2023.