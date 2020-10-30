Application form for virus aid scheme 'a nightmare'

‘Shambles’: Stewart Dickson said the form asked for details some firms would not have

The Department for the Economy has dismissed criticism of its support scheme for businesses affected by Covid restrictions.

Alliance Party MLA Stewart Dickson described the application form for the scheme as a "bureaucratic nightmare crafted by civil servants".

Part A of the Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme was launched last night for businesses required to close or stop trading as a result of the four-week restrictions on hospitality and contact services which came into force on October 16.

It is designed for people ineligible for a separate scheme because they do not have fixed premises, such as driving instructors and mobile hairdresser, paying them £600 a week for each week of closure.

Mr Dickson claimed applicants were being asked for their Vat number when they were not required to have one because they were not eligible for Vat, and that they were being asked for tax details which were not readily accessible.

The East Antrim MLA added: "This application form is a shambles, difficult to fill in in some parts, virtually impossible in others. There are simple things like asking for a Vat number, but you don't have to register for a Vat number unless your turnover is £85,000, so a small or new business won't have one.

"The form is also asking for tax details many people won't have because they're held by accountants or others.

"This is a bureaucratic nightmare crafted by civil servants."

A spokeswoman for the department said Mr Dickson's claims were "simply incorrect".

"Should anyone have a query about applying for the scheme or the eligibility criteria, an online enquiry form is available from nibusinessinfo.co.uk/crbss," she added.

"There is also a dedicated helpline available on 0800 952 4422. Lines are open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm."

"The department is aware that there is misleading and incorrect information being circulated on social media and online regarding what information is required to apply.

"Businesses do not need to be Vat-registered to apply for this scheme. The evidence requested is necessary to validate the applicant, business and eligibility to ensure that public funds are managed properly."