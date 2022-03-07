As fuel prices continue to soar above £1.70 across Northern Ireland, what are the cheapest and most expensive prices in your area?

Fuel prices across Northern Ireland continue to soar, increasing by more than 10p in just a matter of days, but where in Northern Ireland has been hit the hardest?

Send fuel prices in your area, with a location, to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

It has been 12 days since the start of the war in Ukraine, which has been impacting crude oil prices, and prices are set to soar further with the continuing crisis.

Average fuel prices hit a record high last week following the Russian invasion, with even the cheapest petrol up 4p per litre in just seven days.

It seems this price is set to spike in the coming days with increases of more than 10p per litre spotted in filling stations right across the region.

Read more The cheapest quotes for heating oil in your Northern Ireland postcode area as prices expected to remain high for two years

People on social media have posted that stations in Banbridge are reportedly selling diesel for 171.9p per litre, with some in Newry skyrocketing to almost 178.9p for diesel.

One year ago, the most expensive place for diesel here was charging 125.9p per litre, while the dearest petrol was 121.9p,

The rising price of crude oil has clearly been putting pressure on petrol and diesel prices, with no silver lining in sight just yet.

Richard Williams, head of transport at the Consumer Council, said the price of a barrel of crude oil had gone up by around 50% over the last year in response to economic factors, such as the restarting of the global economy following Covid lockdowns.

It has now passed the $100 mark, with a barrel of Brent Crude hitting $107 at one point yesterday.

Mr Williams said: “The situation in Ukraine has pushed prices up and we really don’t know how long the trend for rising prices will last.”