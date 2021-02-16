Asda store in Monkstown approved

A new Asda store in Newtownabbey has been given the green light.

The supermarket chain's plans for an outlet on the Doagh Road were approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's planning committee last night.

Asda said it will bring jobs and low prices to the area.

The 40,000 square feet store, along with a petrol filling station and a free car park with 450 spaces, will be built on the former Nortel site at Monkstown industrial estate. The £17.5m development will generate up to 250 local full-time and part-time jobs.

The store will provide Asda's full range of groceries and fresh foods, and offer its click and collect service and home delivery.

As part of the development, the existing junction between the Monkstown and Doagh roads will be upgraded with a new roundabout. This will maintain the flow of traffic while improving safety on this important arterial route.

There will also be road improvements at the Cloughfern Roundabout.

An Asda spokesperson said last night: "Asda is delighted to have received planning permission for the store.

"The process has been lengthy, reflecting the careful assessments carried out by the council, its officers and independent advisers.

"The planning committee's decision follows the overwhelming support for the development which we received during our public consultation.

"It will bring new jobs to the area and offer Newtownabbey shoppers low prices and great value every time they shop in Asda."